Prediction: Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor

90 minutes away from punching their Europa League group stage ticket on Thursday night, Ferencvaros will welcome Trabzonspor to Hungary for their second-leg showdown.

With the Europa League qualifiers set to steal centre stage in midweek, there are plenty of attractive betting promotions available.

Verdict: Under 2.5 goals

Best Odds: 19/20

Bookmaker:Â BetUS

Ferencvaros

Starting with the hosts, while Ferencvaros might have travelled to Turkey last week facing what appeared to be a real uphill struggle, Balazs Borbely's men produced a gutsy performance on foreign soil. Eventually dragging themselves to what could be an essential first-leg advantage as they clinched a 1-0 victory in Trabzon, the Greens are sat in the driving seat to punch their Europa League group stage ticket. Despite enduring a downbeat start to their domestic adventure, the Hungarian heavyweights will be excited by their extended dominance on home soil. Sending Polish outfit Gornik Zabzre packing earlier in the month thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win, Ferencvaros have not suffered a single competitive defeat in front of their own supporters since way back on January 25th.

Ferencvaros Team News

Ahead of their second-leg showdown on Thursday night, Ferencvaros have reported a clean bill of health. Clinching a crucial advantage in Turkey last week, Borbely could be tempted to name an unchanged starting XI here.

Bagging a famous winner on foreign soil last week, Norwegian midfielder Kristoffer Zachariassen should be deployed in a more advantaged role. One-time Atletico Madrid youngster Mariano Gomez will start at the heart of Ferencvaros' defence in midweek.

Trabzonspor

As for the visitors, missing out on the chance to claim a first-leg advantage at Papara Park last week, Trabzonspor travel to Hungary on Thursday night with a huge amount of pressure on their shoulders. Putting in a toothless performance on home soil, Faith Tekke's men are searching for some crucial stability. However, picking up some crucial momentum over the weekend as they clinched a 2-1 victory against domestic foes Basaksehir, the former Alanyaspor boss has seen his squad gain a reputation for their largely rugged approach on the road. Enjoying a sensational summer behind the scenes, Trabzonspor have remarkably suffered just a sole competitive defeat away from Papara Park since a 4-1 drumming against Galatasaray back on January 5th.

Trabzonspor Team News

Completing a blockbuster move to Turkey this summer and opening his account with a match-winning brace against Basaksehir over the weekend, former Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah will spearhead Trabzonspor's charge in the final third.

Likewise, completing his own respective free switch to Papara Park on Monday, fellow ex-Liverpool ace Fabinho could make his debut for Tekke's side on Thursday night. Signing up for another season-long loan switch in Trabzon this summer, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will start between the sticks.

Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor Key Factors to Consider

When Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor met for their first-leg showdown in Turkey last week, Thursday's hosts clinched a shock 1-0 victory on foreign soil.

Ferencvaros have not suffered a single competitive defeat in front of their own supporters since way back on January 25th.

Each of Ferencvaros' last five competitive appearances across all formats have finished with under 2.5 goals.

Trabzonspor have remarkably suffered just a sole competitive defeat away from Papara Park since a 4-1 drumming against Galatasaray back on January 5th.

Former Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah opened his Trabzonspor account with a match-winning brace against Basaksehir over the weekend.

Conclusion

Snatching a gritty 1-0 victory when they travelled over to Turkey last week, Ferencvaros will certainly be seeking a repeat performance here. Holding a slender first-leg advantage, Thursday's hosts have also gained a reputation for their cagey affairs. Along with suffering just a sole competitive defeat in front of their own supporters since the end of January, it should also be noted that the Hungarian heavyweights have seen each of their previous five competitive appearances across all formats have finished with under 2.5 goals. With a Europa League group stage ticket hanging in the balance, we could be set for a nail-biting affair in midweek.

Verdict: Under 2.5 goals

Best Odds: 19/20

Bookmaker:Â BetUS