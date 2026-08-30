Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool in talks to sign Ismaïla Sarr

Crystal Palace winger IsmaÃ¯la Sarr is pushing for a move to Liverpool, while the Reds and Newcastle United are in the race for Lille’s versatile forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Crystal Palace winger IsmaÃ¯la Sarr scored four goals for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup.Â Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

– Liverpool are continuing talks with Crystal Palace over winger IsmaÃ¯la Sarr as the Senegal international pushes for a move to Anfield, according to The Sun. Sarr is reportedly keen on a fresh challenge after two successful seasons at Palace and is open to joining Andoni Iraola’s side. Liverpool have made a fresh offer for the 28-year-old, although the exact fee involved has not been disclosed. As things stand, Palace are yet to respond to the offer.

– Lille’s versatile forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo is a target for Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle United, NicolÃ² Schira reports. The 21-year-old scored eight goals and assisted another six for the French club last season and made three appearances for Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lille value Fernandez-Pardo, who can play anywhere across the front line, around the â‚¬75 million mark.

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– Sunderland are confident of beating Everton to a loan deal for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, Football Insider reports. The Black Cats believe they can cover a significant portion of the 30-year-old’s reported Â£300,000-a-week wages while also offering European football. Grealish enjoyed a successful loan spell at Everton last season, but Sunderland feel their upcoming UEFA Europa League campaign could give them the edge in the race for his signature.

– AC Milan have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Omari Hutchinson on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent, according to Sky Sports. The option will become an obligation if certain conditions are met, with the two clubs now finalising the transfer. Hutchinson was left out of Forest’s squad for Saturday’s draw with Liverpool, and is now set to link up with former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim in Milan.

– Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade could leave the club on loan before the transfer window closes, with several Italian clubs showing interest, according to Sky Sports. Napoli are his most serious suitors, although Juventus and RB Leipzig have also been linked with the Germany international in recent days. Newcastle would demand a significant loan fee for any deal, having signed him last summer from VfB Stuttgart. The Magpies are also happy to keep the 24-year-old, who was an unused substitute in their season-opening draw with Liverpool. Woltemade is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2031.

play 1:08 Can Liverpool afford to let Gakpo join Man City?

ESPN sources

– Manchester City are in talks to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool, sources have told ESPN. Talks between the clubs picked up steam on Saturday with the Reds valuing Gakpo at Â£85 million. Read

– Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of full-back Daniel MuÃ±oz from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, sources have told ESPN. The deal for MuÃ±oz, 30, is worth in the region of Â£22m ($29m) He would be a key signing for Forest and would likely vie with Ola Aina for a starting spot on the right flank. Read

Done deals

– Chelsea have announced the signing of World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano MartÃ­nez from Aston Villa. The 33-year-old has moved to Stamford Bridge on a three-year deal after a six-year stay at Villa, where he won the Europa League trophy last season. Read

– Real Sociedad have signed defender Hector Fort from Barcelona on a contract that runs until 2031. Fort, 20, came through BarÃ§a youth system and made 30 appearances for the first team.

– Ajax have signed former Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a two-years deal after an agreement was reached to terminate his contract with FenerbahÃ§e.

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Other rumors

– Liverpool and Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Lille winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo. The French club value him around the â‚¬75 million mark. (Nicolo Schira)

– Youssouf Fofana has communicated his desire to join Galatasaray. The Turkish club are now in talks with AC Milan over a loan deal with a future option to make the move permanent. (Nicolo Schira)

– Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk‘s preference is to remain in England despite interest from Strasbourg. Leeds United haven’t ruled out making a new offer for the Ukrainian. (Ben Jacobs)

– Crystal Palace have rejected Nottingham Forest’s opening bid for goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The UEFA Conference League champions have no intention of letting him leave the club before Deadline Day. (Fabrizio Romano)

– RB Leipzig have reached a verbal agreement with Roma to sign Neil El Aynaoui for an initial â‚¬4 million loan fee with a â‚¬25 million purchase option. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Hull City have struck an agreement in principle with Eintracht Frankfurt for France U21 winger Jean-MattÃ©o Bahoya. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Union Berlin are set to sign Young Boys midfielder Kastriot Imeri after a club-to-club agreement was reached. (Sky Germany)

– Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ritsu DÅan has verbally agreed personal terms with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. (Sky Germany)

– RB Leipzig forward Conrad Harder is set to undergo a medical at Strasbourg ahead of joining the club on loan. (Santi Aouna)

– Wolfsburg forward Mohamed Amoura has decided to join Nice over the likes of Lyon and Al-Saad. (Santi Aouna)

– Sunderland are close to agreeing a fee for Marseille winger Igor PaixÃ£o, but the French club are continuing to fight to keep the Brazilian. (TeamTalk)

– Aston Villa have made an offer to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo. (225Foot)