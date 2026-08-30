Olivia Rodrigos Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival Proves There Is Hope For Us All: 13 Best Moments

It was scorching, and nearly every artist commented on the intense heat â€” from Rachel Chinouriri stating, â€œit's fâ€”ing hot, Jesusâ€¦the U.K. ain't like thisâ€ during her 12:30 p.m. set to Chappell Roan introducing her hit â€œHOT TO GO!â€ near the end of her 7 p.m. by saying, â€œthis next song is very fitting, I feel.â€ Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna, Mitski and Doechii were among those who reminded fans to hydrate â€“ with Hanna herself taking long sips from her reusable bottle boasting an â€œfâ€“k iceâ€ sticker.

Such was the ethos of the day: Stand for something, and look out for one another.Â

It was just two months ago that Olivia Rodrigo announced Daisy Chain Fields, her very own music festival, along with its Daisy Chain Fields Fund. â€œTruly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all,â€ Rodrigo wrote on Instagram at the time. â€œI've had a dream of doing this festival for years and I am so ecstatic it's finally coming true!!â€

Today, Saturday (Aug. 29), fans felt firsthand how Daisy Chain Fields was always meant so much more than just a festival â€” and in fact, it could even change how such events operate going forward. Boasting an all-women lineup of Olivia's â€œheroes and friends,â€ and with 100% of the net proceeds going to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls, Rodrigo created something much greater than a day of music: She amplified a mission and supercharged a movement.

The day before fans flocked to Irvine, Calif. for the one-day festival (on Friday, Aug. 28), Rodrigo held a press conference to share a sizeable piece of news: Ticket sales alone brought in $10 million for the fest's 10 nonprofit partners. (Partners include Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeFrom, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women's Law Center and Planned Parenthood.)

While speaking at the presser, Rodrigo also name-checked the iconic Lilith Fair tour, saying its founder, Sarah McLachlan, was one of the first people she called while in the early stages of making her dream a reality. Tonight, to cap off her own historic first fest, Rodrigo welcomed McLachlan â€“ along with Alanis Morissette and Stevie Nicks â€“ on stage during her stellar headlining set.

Prior to performing, Rodrigo welcomed Melinda French Gates to the stage to announce the philanthropist had doubled the $10 million in funds raised â€“ bringing Daisy Chain Fields' total donation amount to $20 million.Â

In Rodrigo's same Instagram caption from two months ago, she had ended it by saying: â€œI firmly believe that joy, community and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I'm hopeful this festival will be just that.â€

In its first year, it already was. And thankfully, as Rodrigo revealed at the end of her set, it will continue to be. As she enthusiastically declared, â€œsee you next year!â€

Until then, read on for the best moments from the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival.