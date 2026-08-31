Prediction: Stoke City vs Norwich City

Looking to extend on their recent Championship flurry on Tuesday night, Norwich will travel to Staffordshire when they meet Stoke.

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Verdict: Over 1.5 goals

Best Odds: 4/11

Bookmaker:Â 1xBet

Stoke City

Starting with the hosts, while Stoke might have eventually maintained their Championship status with time to spare last season, the Potters have endured another nightmare start to proceedings. Last seen over the weekend getting blown away against promotion contenders Wolves as they slumped to a woeful 4-1 drumming, the pressure on Mark Robins' shoulders has now reached a boiling point. Opening up the 2026/27 campaign with a 2-1 loss at home against Swansea on August 15th, the one-time Coventry boss has seen his downbeat squad lose each of their previous four consecutive appearances across all competitions. Watching their EFL Cup adventure come to an abrupt end at the hands of Premier League newcomers Hull City last week, Stoke have also continued to show some glaring defensive issues.

Stoke City Team News

Yet to make a Championship appearance this season and still sidelined with a knee injury, Stoke will once again be unable to call upon veteran defender Aaron Cresswell here. However, aside from the ex-West Ham star, Robins' camp have reported a clean bill of health.

Completing a season-long loan switch from Ipswich this summer, Ben Johnson will start at the back. Also completing his own respective switch from Portman Road last month, Scottish striker George Hirst will spearhead Stoke's charge in the final third.

Norwich City

As for the visitors, while Norwich might have endured a stuttering start to proceedings, the Canaries have certainly claimed a much-welcomed boost over the past week. Last seen over the weekend laying down a real statement as they stormed their way to a sensational 4-1 romp at home against promotions hopefuls Burnley, Philippe Clement will be dreaming of a repeat performance in Staffordshire. Likewise, extending on their EFL Cup adventure on August 25th as they snatched a 2-1 victory away at Championship foes Cardiff, the former Rangers boss has seen his squad gain a reputation for their lively outcomes since opening up the 2026/27 campaign. In fact, Norwich's first five showdowns across all competitions have remarkably produced 19 goals at both ends of the pitch.

Norwich City Team News

All still dealing with respective injury issues, Norwich will travel to Staffordshire on Tuesday night without the likes of Ali Ahmed, Paris Maghoma, Lucien Mahovo, Jovon Makama and Serbian midfielder Mirko Topic.

Bagging a Championship brace against Burnley over the weekend and opening his second-tier account, Australian international Mohamed Toure will lead Norwich's charge in the final third. Now in his fourth campaign at Carrow Road, former Bournemouth defender Jack Stacey will start at right-back.

Stoke City vs Norwich City Key Factors to Consider

Norwich are unbeaten in all of their previous six consecutive trips to Staffordshire (two wins, four draws).

The Canaries have seen their first five competitive appearances across all competitions produce 19 goals at both ends of the pitch.

Stoke have lost all of their first three Championship showdowns by an aggregate score of 9-3.

The Potters have mustered just a sole Championship clean sheet in front of their own supporters since the start of January.

Likewise, Stoke have failed to claim a Championship victory in Staffordshire since back on April 3rd.

Conclusion

Producing a sensational performance over the weekend as they stormed their way to a 4-1 romp at home against promotions hopefuls Burnley, Norwich will be dreaming of a repeat display here. Likewise, unbeaten in all of their previous six consecutive trips to Staffordshire across all competitions, Clement's squad will be looking to exploit a Stoke squad who find themselves at the heart of another public Championship crisis. With the Canaries seeing their first five competitive appearances across all competitions produce 19 goals at both ends of the pitch, we could be treated to another enjoyable Championship showdown.

Verdict: Over 1.5 goals

Best Odds: 4/11

Bookmaker:Â 1xBet