Karen O Misses Daisy Chain Fields Appearance Due to Family Emergency

Karen O was forced to cancel her appearance at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival on Saturday due to a â€œfamily emergency.â€

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer was billed as a â€œspecial guestâ€ for the inaugural Irvine, California fest; Stevie Nicks and Sarah McLachlan, the other special guests on the lineup, ultimately joined Rodrigo onstage during her headlining set.

However, an unannounced Alanis Morissette instead performed â€œIronicâ€ alongside Rodrigo during the set, with Karen O missing the gig entirely. On Sunday morning, she took to social media to explain her absence.

â€œI was unable to perform at Daisy Chain due to a family emergency,â€ Karen O wrote. â€œVery sad to miss such a herstoric music event, but I'm where I'm most needed, with family back east.â€

The singer continued, â€œSo much gratitude to Olivia for her advocacy for women, by women, who totally rock.â€

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Rodrigo acknowledged Karen O's absence during the headlining set before introducing Morissette was a surprise guest. â€œThe bad news is that unfortunately Karen O is not able to make it tonight, I'm so sad,â€ she said.Â

â€œShe was so excited to come, she was one of the first people to say yes to Daisy Chain. But unfortunately she had an unexpected personal matter that requires her to be elsewhere. But let's send her a bunch of love, all of us, collectively. I love her so much.â€