Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats out Avengers: Endgame for highest domestic opening ever

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man in Sony and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

There’s a new king of the domestic box office.

Sony and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” webbed up more than $360 million during its opening weekend in the U.S. and Canada, breaking the record for the highest-grossing debut of all time. The previous record was $357 million, set by “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

Globally, the latest Spider-Man installment tallied $932 million, shy of the $1.2 billion record still held by “Endgame.”

The Tom Holland-led “Brand New Day” kicked off withÂ record-shattering Thursday preview salesÂ and snared $169.3 million on Friday, including presales, and $101.5 million on Saturday. Sony had initially projected an $84 million Sunday, but moviegoers flocked to theaters, driving ticket sales to $88.7 million for the day.

The film’s opening weekend also marked the biggest opening weekend in Sony Pictures history and the biggest debut for the Spider-Man franchise.

The feat comes even as “Brand New Day” was boxed out of ImaxÂ screens, which were snapped up for Christopher Nolan’s and Universal’s “The Odyssey.” Rival premium large formats thrived, however, as Dolby Cinema, ScreenX and 4DX all reported record-breaking ticket sales over the weekend.

“Brand New Day” is on pace to be the fourth billion-dollar film of 2026, joining Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” Lionsgate’s “Michael” and Universal and Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.”