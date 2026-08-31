Cowboys waive Blue, go with Davis as backup RB

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys waived running back Jaydon Blue on Sunday.

Blue, a fifth-round pick in 2025, entered training camp as the No. 2 running back behind Javonte Williams, but Malik Davis won the position with a strong camp. The Cowboys also waived Phil Mafah, leaving Israel Abanikanda as the third tailback. Fullback Hunter Luepke is in the group as well.

Blue, who dealt with a shoulder injury for a few days of camp, had 23 carries for a team-high 94 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards in the preseason. If he clears waivers, he is eligible for the practice squad.

After a disappointing rookie season in which he was inactive for 12 games and had just 38 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown, Blue’s growth in maturity was lauded by coach Brian Schottenheimer. Ultimately, however, it was not enough to keep him on the 53-man roster at the start of the season despite his speed and potential big-play ability.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Williams ran for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, both career highs. Similar to 2025, Williams did not get a carry in the preseason, allowing him to go into the regular-season opener Sept. 13 against the New York Giants fresh.

Taking over the No. 2 running back spot midway through last season, Davis finished with 52 carries for 250 yards with two touchdowns and eclipsed 100 rushing yards once. He can also play on the four major special teams units.

Later Sunday, the Cowboys dealt offensive tackle Nate Thomas to the Houston Texans for a 2027 seventh-round pick, a source told ESPN. Dallas also released veteran edge rusher Sam Williams, who signed a one-year deal with $2 million guaranteed in March. Training camp addition Von Miller took away an edge rusher spot on the 53-man roster.