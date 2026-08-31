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Fans Choose JENNIEs Fallen Angel as This Weeks Favorite New Music

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Valentina Moreno
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Fallen Angel, JENNIEâ€˜s latest solo release, tops this week's new music poll.

Listeners voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 28)Â onÂ Billboard, choosing the BLACKPINK star's new EP as their favorite new music.

Fallen Angel rose above a number of new releases this week â€” from music acts including Olivia Rodrigo, Ky-Mani Marley, Alex Warren, Alabama Shakes and more. At the poll's closing time on Sunday, JENNIE's new EP came out on top with more than 82% of the vote.

Fallen Angel is JENNIE's first solo collection since last year's full-length solo debut (Ruby). Led by the single â€œLess Than a Lover,â€ the EP arrives via ODDATELIER and Columbia Records.

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Fans Choose JENNIEs Fallen Angel as This Weeks Favorite New Music

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The Fallen Angel rollout continued Friday (Aug. 28) with the acoustic-pop leaning â€œFallen Angelâ€ (alongside a dark and dreamy music video, seen above). â€œLess Than a Loverâ€ and â€œFallen Angelâ€ were released as a digital EP with a third new song, â€œHeaven,â€ on streaming services the same day.

The title track has JENNIE singing, â€œHey, can't you stay?/ Don't leave a fallen angel out here on her own/ Find a place/ Wherever we land is where we turn into a home.â€

There's more to come from Fallen Angel.

A physical CD release, which can be preordered from JENNIE's webstore, features three additional new songs that are not available on streaming: â€œSweettooth,â€ â€œLockitdownâ€ and â€œFaceâ€ round out the tracklist, making it a six-song EP. CD orders are currently expected to ship on Oct. 30.

Trailing behindÂ Fallen Angel onÂ Billboardâ€˜s poll this week are Olivia Rodrigo's â€œSerena Joy,â€ Ky-Mani Marley's Love and Energy, Alex Warren's WILDCHILD and Alabama Shakes' I Must Be Dreaming.

See the final results of this week's poll below.

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