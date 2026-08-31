European round-up: Como stun Napoli as Monaco go top of Ligue 1

Napoli 1-2 Como

Martin Baturina put Como ahead on 17 minutes before Rasmus Hojlund levelled for Napoli on the half hour, only for Anastasios Douvikas to restore the visitors' advantage on 34 minutes as Cesc Fabregas' side claimed a stunning win at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli pressed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages and had a goal disallowed for offside late on, but Como held on to take all three points.

Como move to four points and into the top four, while Napoli remain on three.

Cagliari 0-1 Inter Milan

Hakan Calhanoglu scored his second goal in as many games to give Inter all three points at the Unipol Domus, though the reigning champions were made to work considerably harder than they would have liked.

It took just nine minutes to break the deadlock, as Nicolo Barella cut inside from the right to tee up Calhanoglu, but Inter were almost made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as Marcus Thuram and Alessandro Bastoni both spurned good chances.

Cagliari came close to an equaliser when Adopo's ferocious strike from 10 yards was denied by a desperate Yann Bisseck block, before Borrelli headed wide from the resulting corner.

Monaco 2-0 Marseille

Paris Brunner netted a stunning brace as Monaco beat rivals Marseille at the Stade Louis II, with the former Borussia Dortmund man opening the scoring with an unmarked header from a set-piece before adding his second to seal the points.

Lamine Camara ran the show in midfield in what could feasibly be his final game for the club amid mounting transfer interest, while Marseille, who had thrashed Strasbourg 4-0 on the opening day, could not muster enough to trouble Monaco's defence.

ðŸ”š C'est terminÃ© au Louis-II ! Solides derriÃ¨re, efficaces devant, nos Rouge et Blanc s'imposent face Ã Marseille au terme d'une belle prestation collective ðŸ‘ŠðŸ‡²ðŸ‡¨ â±ï¸ 90+5′ 2ï¸âƒ£-0ï¸âƒ£ I #ASMOM pic.twitter.com/UinNq42p5K â€” AS Monaco ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡¨ (@AS_Monaco) August 30, 2026

Monaco are the only side to have won their first two Ligue 1 games of the new season, with Marseille's encouraging start now checked.

Celta Vigo 0-2 Athletic Club

Athletic Club made it back-to-back wins in La Liga with a win at the Estadio Abanca-Balaidos, with Gorka Guruzeta and Oihan Sancet the names on the scoresheet for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Celta, who had drawn their opening fixture, offered little going forward and were undone by Athletic's direct, energetic approach on the counter.

The result leaves Athletic with six points from their opening three games, while Celta remain without a win.