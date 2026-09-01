Prediction: Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City

Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City put their unbeaten Championship starts on the line when they meet at Loftus Road on Wednesday night.

While the hosts have collected two wins from their opening three league matches, the Bluebirds are still searching for a first Championship victory following three consecutive draws since their return from League One.

Verdict: Home win

Best odds: 20/21

Bookmaker: 888sport

Queens Park Rangers

QPR enter the midweek fixture with growing optimism after a strong start under Julien Stephan. Following a disappointing 15th-place finish last season, the West London club have shown encouraging signs during the opening weeks of the new campaign.

Summer recruitment has strengthened key areas of the squad, with Dennis Cirkin, Tariq Lamptey, Glen Kamara and Pierce Charles all arriving to add depth and quality. Those additions have helped QPR establish themselves among the division's unbeaten teams heading into the fourth round of fixtures.

One of the defining characteristics of their start has been resilience. The R's have come from behind to defeat both Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers, demonstrating a determination that was often missing during previous campaigns.

Saturday's 2-1 victory at Ewood Park was another example of that fighting spirit, as second-half goals from Paul Smyth and Jimmy Dunne secured all three points after QPR had fallen behind.

The hosts did suffer disappointment in the EFL Cup when they were eliminated on penalties by Millwall, but their league form remains highly encouraging.

Team News

Team news remains relatively unchanged. Boy Kemper continues to work his way back to full fitness after a stop-start beginning to life at Loftus Road, while Karamoko Dembele and Justin Obikwu remain sidelined after lengthy injury absences.

Otherwise, Stephan has a settled squad available for selection.

Cardiff City

Cardiff have adapted well to life back in the Championship, even if their results have not yet produced a breakthrough victory.

After securing automatic promotion from League One with an impressive 91-point campaign, Brian Barry-Murphy's side have carried much of that attacking confidence into the second tier. However, turning promising performances into wins has proven more difficult.

All three of Cardiff's league fixtures have ended level, with the most recent coming in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Sheffield United. The Bluebirds made the perfect start when Jack Moylan scored inside two minutes, only to concede twice in quick succession before Cian Ashford restored parity before the interval.

Despite remaining unbeaten, Cardiff will be eager to reward their positive performances with three points as they attempt to establish themselves in the upper half of the Championship table.

The visitors have also enjoyed some success in cup competition this season, defeating Swindon Town before eventually being eliminated by Norwich City.

Team News

There are concerns in defence ahead of the trip to Loftus Road. Krystian Bielik was forced off during his debut appearance and could be unavailable, potentially opening the door for Calum Scanlon.

Dylan Lawlor, William Fish and Calum Chambers are already absent, leaving Barry-Murphy with limited defensive options. Further forward, Yousef Salech has made an outstanding start to the campaign, scoring four goals in all competitions and establishing himself as Cardiff's primary attacking threat. Ruben Colwill is expected to support him from the number 10 role.

Key Factors to Consider

QPR have won two of their opening three Championship matches.

The hosts have come from behind to win both of their league victories.

Cardiff remain unbeaten but have drawn all three Championship fixtures.

Yousef Salech has scored four goals in all competitions this season.

Defensive injuries continue to affect the Bluebirds.

QPR's summer additions have helped improve both depth and balance across the squad.

Conclusion

These two sides have made encouraging starts to the season and appear evenly matched heading into Wednesday's contest. QPR's ability to recover from difficult situations has been impressive, while Cardiff have shown enough quality to suggest they will not spend long searching for a first Championship win.

The visitors' injury concerns in defence could prove costly, but their attacking threat should ensure they remain competitive throughout.

With both teams arriving unbeaten and still building momentum, another closely-fought encounter appears likely, but QPR should be able to win in front of their supporters.

Verdict: Home win

Best odds: 20/21

Bookmaker: 888sport