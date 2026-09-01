Liverpool sign Bradley Barcola in £123m deal and expect Cody Gakpo to stay

Bradley Barcola is aiming to win the Premier League after completing his move to Liverpool from Paris Saintâ€‘Germain for an initial Â£106m, which could rise to Â£123m. The France international has signed a five-year deal.

Andoni Iraola has prioritised signing wingers this summer after replacing Arne Slot. Barcola follows the arrival of Victor MuÃ±oz as the former Bournemouth head coach aims to rebuild the front line.

â€œIt took a long time but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play,â€ Barcola said. â€œI hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League â€“ it's one of my biggest dreams in my life. It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term â€“ that's why I signed a long contract â€“ and I hope I can do it.â€

Barcola, who will be 24 on Wednesday, was a long-term target for Liverpool, who have tracked his progress over a number of seasons. Completing the transfer has been delayed while PSG waited to make signings to compensate for the exit of the former Lyon player, who attracted interested from other clubs but was adamant that he was willing to join only Liverpool.

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â€œWhen I knew about Liverpool's interest in me, I didn't ask questions and I knew it was a very big club for me,â€ Barcola said.

The Frenchman will probably be Liverpool's final incoming. The club are expecting Cody Gakpo to stay after rejecting an Â£80m offer from Manchester City for the Dutchman over the weekend. Liverpool would regard selling a first-team player at this stage as problematic because it would allow little time to source a replacement.

Harvey Elliott is expected to join Valencia on loan for the season. The midfielder returned this summer from a similar spell at Aston Villa, where he failed to make an impression and although he was part of the pre-season plans, has failed to make the squad for the opening two Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool have targeted younger players in this window, evidenced by the signings of Barcola, the 21â€‘yearâ€‘old JÃ©rÃ©my Jacquet and the 23â€‘yearâ€‘old MuÃ±oz in the hope of building a squad for the long term.