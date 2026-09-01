Barcelona 5-2 Rayo Vallecano: Report, result and goals as five-star Blaugrana run riot

Barcelona came from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2 at Camp Nou, with Raphinha scoring twice and Lamine Yamal also finding the net as Hansi Flick's side extended their strong start to the La Liga campaign.

Rayo stunned the hosts when Sergio Camello converted Alvaro Garcia's cutback in the 12th minute, but Barcelona hit back through Raphinha seven minutes later.

Yamal then completed the turnaround in the 21st minute, cutting inside from the right before curling a fine effort into the top corner.

Barcelona appeared to have added a third before half-time when Jules Kounde followed up a save from Anthony Gordon's effort, but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

The hosts did not have to wait long after the restart to restore their two-goal advantage, although this time it came via a Rayo player as Florian Lejeune turned Gordon's attempted cutback into his own net.

Rayo refused to go away, though, and Camello headed home his second of the night from Unai Lopez's corner in the 59th minute.

Barcelona responded again in the 71st minute. Gordon raced onto a ball over the top before showing excellent awareness to flick it back into the path of Raphinha, who finished from the left side of the area to make it 4-2.

Yamal then put the result beyond doubt in the 90th minute, curling a superb left-footed strike into the bottom corner after Karim Adeyemi's cutback.