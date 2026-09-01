Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss joins elite list of managers, but where does he rank?

Arsenal have one of the best squads in Europe.

The Gunners spent Â£250m last summer bringing in eight players as they won the title and have already spent about Â£200m this year, turning Piero Hincapie’s loan deal into a permanent one (Â£34.5m), signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United (Â£75m), Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge (Â£34m) and bringing in Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa (Â£55m).

“That is what we need,” Arteta said, speaking to Sky Sports when asked about his squad depth.

“The players that come in make the difference. All of them contributed to create more dominance and more momentum.

“The level of focus and the way they want to contribute to the team, that is going to be decisive in the season.”

Arsenal’s strength in depth cannot be understated, but one area they may still look to strengthen in is the forward area.

The Gunners have been on the hunt for an elite forward to lift their attack and still could be active on Tuesday’s deadline day.

They had an unsuccessful pursuit of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr, while they also have a long-standing interest in Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

“We are trying to improve the squad and until tomorrow night we will try to do it,” Arteta said.

“I have been disconnected from the world for the last 24 hours because my energy has to be on the match, but I will get back on it now.”

When pushed about a deal for Alvarez, Arteta said: “I don’t know, that’s for the people upstairs.”

Whatever happens in Arsenal’s search, they are going to be hard to keep off the top of the table with Arteta at the helm.