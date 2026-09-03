Kane scores for Bayern as holders start with cup win

Holders Bayern Munich got their DFB Pokal run off to a winning start with Harry Kane on target in a 4-1 win against second tier Osnabruck.

Kane, who scored a hat-trick when Bayern won the cup final against Stuttgart in May, drew them level with his first goal of the season after Robin Meisner had given the hosts a shock lead.

Tom Bischof put Bayern ahead before the break and Michael Olise grabbed a third in the second half before Kane struck a late penalty.

Jamal Musiala was not included in Bayern's squad as the Germany star remained absent since collapsing in two pre-season games because of a neurological issue.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said Musiala â€œmightâ€ be an option for Bayern's league game against promoted Schalke on Saturday.

â€œBut I don't want to put any more pressure on the guy,â€ Kompany said.

The hosts stunned the reigning champions inside five minutes. A long clearance caused confusion in the Bayern backline and Meisner pounced, lashing an audacious first-time volley into the top corner past Jonas Urbig to ignite the home crowd.

Bayern responded before the 20-minute mark via a familiar source. Joshua Kimmich floated a pinpoint ball over the top into the penalty area, forcing Robin Fabinski into an awkward headed clearance that popped up into the air. Kane reacted instantly, executing a difficult half-volley into the back of the net to level the tie. The strike saw Kane equal a club record by scoring in his seventh consecutive DFB-Pokal match.

Young midfielder Bischof followed in when Luis DÃ­az's initial drive was parried by goalkeeper Jonas Krumrey, and Olise got the third after second-half substitute Lennart Karl seized upon a loose pass to pick him out.

Kane then buried a penalty with four minutes left before being replaced.

Bayern have won the German cup on 21 occasions, but had gone six years without a win before last season's triumph.