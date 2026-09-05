Proud ONeil claims Ipswich were the better side against Liverpool

Gary O’Neil outlined his pride following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, claiming the Tractor Boys were the better team for most of the game.

Two goals from Alexander Isak within the first nine minutes propelled Liverpool to their first Premier League victory under Andoni Iraola on Friday.

Ipswich, meanwhile, slumped to back-to-back defeats, having been beaten 5-2 by Manchester United at Old Trafford last time out.

Ipswich goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen could arguably have done better for both of Isak’s goals, as he got a hand to the Swede’s stinging strike for the opener and needlessly came off his line for the second.Â

But rather than wilting after going two goals down, Ipswich came into the contest and finished with more shots (14 to 10) and expected goals (0.73 xG to 0.66) than Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, O’Neil said: “Proud of the group. I thought we were excellent.Â

“Two mistakes in the first 10 minutes made it difficult, but we were the best side for large parts after that.Â

“We had more shots, some real good chances. And it was a test.Â

“I spoke about the setbacks at Man Utd, and wanting to respond to them better. I thought we did that very, very well.Â

“Of course, we won’t take any points tonight, which is always difficult against Liverpool, and it’s what we’re here for.Â

The managers assessment following our defeat to Liverpool.Â Watch the full interview now on TownTV. pic.twitter.com/chtuLa6Gk2 â€” Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) September 4, 2026

“But there were a lot of very good signs. To go toe-to-toe with them, I’m very pleased.

“The mistakes were big, and they were punished heavily by world-class players in the first 10 minutes, but it was an excellent response.Â

“We gave our best, the fans appreciated the performance. But we are here for points, so next week we have to make sure we take some.”

Ipswich have already conceded eight goals in the Premier League this season, their most after three games of a league campaign since 1964-65 (eightÂ in the second tier).

They will attempt to bounce back against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in eight days’ time, before hosting Arsenal in the third round of the EFL Cup.