Arsenal v Chelsea: Preview, expected line-ups, stats, TV channel, live online stream and prediction



Premier League,

Round 3 Premier League,

Arsenal

ARS

16:30

Chelsea

CHE Venue

Emirates Stadium Referee

C. Kavanagh

Arsenal v Chelsea Premier League preview

The champions take on the entertainers as two London sides with 100% Premier League records so far come up against each other at the Emirates.

Its been so far, so good for the Gunners with two clean sheets from their wins against Coventry and Aston Villa while Chelsea have already shipped five in two thrilling wins against Fulham and Brighton.

Can Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers find a way to breach the Arsenal backline?

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 29 Premier League London derbies (W22 D6) and are unbeaten in their last 16.

The allowed Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus to leave late in the transfer window but manager Mikel Arteta is happy with his squad.

Emiliano Martinez has switched to the No.1 shirt for Chelsea. â€” Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 4, 2026

He said: â€œIÂ love the players that we have, that is for sure. It is what it is, this is what we have and we already have some very, very good players.

â€œLet's trust them and let's make sure we are right behind them, and I will do everything we can to help the incredible talent that we have.â€

Arsenal v Chelsea Premier League team news

Arsenal saw defender Cristhian Mosquera and Declan Rice both limp off against Aston Villa last weekend. That could mean that Ezri Konsa comes in for his first start, while Rice is expected to be available.

Defender Jurrien Timber missed the World Cup but is back in training and could be available.

Chelsea could be light on midfield options with Moises Caicedo struggling with a muscle injury and Enzo Fernandez allowed to join Manchester City late on deadline day.

Malo Gusto could be asked to fill in once again.

Arsenal v Chelsea predicted line ups

Arsenal starting XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Chelsea starting XI: Martinez; Lacroix, Colwill, Fofana; James, Gusto, Lavia, Hato; Rogers, Palmer; Pedro

Arsenal v Chelsea stats, Premier League form

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League matches against Chelsea (W6 D3), which is their best such run since a sequence of 19 between 1995 and 2005

They have lost one of their last 29 Premier League London derbies (W22 D6) and are unbeaten in their last 16 (W12 D4)

The Gunners were the last side to have a longer unbeaten such run, between August 2022 and November 2023 (17 games)

Only once in the last 21 seasons have Arsenal started their campaign with three wins, in 2022/23

Bukayo Saka could score in more than two consecutive league matches for the first since January and February 2024 (5 in a row), with Alexandre Lacazette the last Arsenal player to score in their first three games in a season (2020/21)

Chelsea have lost their last four away Premier League games against Arsenal by an aggregate score of 11-2, last winning with a 2-0 victory in August 2021

They last won their opening four games of a season in all competitions in 2016/17 under Antonio Conte

The last Chelsea manager to win their opening three Premier League games was Maurizio Sarri in 2018/19

With 12 goals (F7 A5), Chelsea's first two matches of a Premier League season have contained the most featuring the same side apart from Arsenal in 2004/05 (13) and Leeds United in 2020/21 (14)

The last side to have their three first games of a top-flight season all contain at least five goals was Arsenal in 1988/89

Where to watch Arsenal v Chelsea: TV channel, live online streams

Kick-off on Sunday is at 16:30 BST (11:30 ET / 08:30 PT), with live coverage in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra.

Via Now TV, Sky Sports costs Â£14.99 for a day membership, Â£27.99 a month for a 12-month membership or Â£34.99 a month with no contract.

Here's the full list of Premier League international broadcasters.

Arsenal v Chelsea Premier League prediction

Chelsea's atacking strength should see them finally breach the Arsenal defence but Emiliano Martinez will not shut out the Gunners either. A thriller of a draw is on the cards.