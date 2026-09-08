Ballon dOr: Full list of 30 nominees as Messi is included but Ronaldo snubbed

Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal are expected to fight it out for the 2026 Ballon d'Or after today being named on the list of 30 nominees for football's biggest individual prize.

Messi returned to the shortlist for the first time in three years following his remarkable performances at the World Cup, where he guided Argentina to the final where they lost to Spain.

The 39-year-old also had another brilliant year with Inter Miami in the United States, helping them win a maiden MLS Cup in December.

Messi has won the award eight times previously but it would be a major surprise if he were to add a ninth.

Kane is favourite with the bookmakers after netting 61 times for Bayern Munich in all competitions as they clinched another league and cup double. The 33-year-old also scored six times as England finished third at the World Cup.

France captain Mbappe scored 42 goals in 44 games for Real Madrid last season, and added another 10 in the United States, Canada and Mexico over the summer. But Madrid's failure to land any major silverware could hamper his chances.

Yamal lifted La Liga â€“ he scored 16 times as the Catalans retained the trophy â€“ and also played a key role as Spain backed up their 2024 European Championship success by winning the World Cup.

The full list of nominees for the men's 2026 Ballon d'Or award

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Joao Neves (PSG)

Willian Pacho (PSG)

Julian Quinones (Al-Qadsiah)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Rodri (Barcelona)

Fabian Ruiz (PSG)

Ferran Torres (PSG)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Dayor Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Vitinha (PSG)