Man City: Maresca provides optimistic updates on OReilly and Doku with derby on horizon

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca expects Nico O'Reilly to be fit for the Manchester derby but is unsure if Jeremy Doku will be able to feature.

Maresca's side open their Champions League campaign at Porto on Tuesday, before making the shorter journey to Old Trafford on Sunday for their first under derby under the guidance of the Italian.

City made it three wins from three in the Premier League last Saturday with a 1-0 home win over newly promoted Coventry City.

O'Reilly did not feature in that game after sustaining an injury in the warm-up. Winger Doku, meanwhile, has not played since the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield with a calf problem.

Maresca optimistic over City pair

Both players will miss the game at Estadio do Dragao, however, at least one of them should be available for the derby.

Asked about their availability for the clash with Michael Carrick's men in a pre-match press conference, Maresca said: â€œNico probably yes, Jeremy we're not sure yet, we need to wait.

â€œJeremy got injured in the Community Shield. That's three weeks ago.

â€œBut he's back, I don't know if available for the weekend but slowly, slowly he's coming back.â€

Maresca was given an extremely difficult to act to follow succeeding Pep Guardiola.

This week will provide an indication of City's progress under the former Chelsea boss since that disappointing Community Shield display as they face a pair of challenging away games in two different competitions.

But right-back Matheus Nunes has been impressed with Maresca's impact to this point.

â€œHe has brought so much energy, there feels like a new energy around,â€ Nunes said. â€œHe has very good energy. He sets the standard.â€

Asked to compare Maresca to Guardiola, Nunes said: â€œI was with Pep for three seasons and Enzo just a couple of months.

â€œMaybe in a few months I can answer that question. They are both very passionate so I see more comparisons than differences.â€