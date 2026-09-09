Champions League: Dortmund and Betis win five-goal thrillers

The Champions League 2026-27 began in thrilling style with 21 goals across six games on the first part of Matchday 1 on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis both secured 3-2 wins over Villarreal and Lille, after Aston Villa also won by the same scoreline earlier in the night.

We have already covered Manchester City's 2-0 win over Porto and Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Inter Milan too, but read on as we run you through the remainder of the action on Tuesday evening.

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal

Serhou Guirassy's brace in the final 10 minutes of the game earned Borussia Dortmund an entertaining win over Villarreal, with the striker also scoring an own goal in a crazy game.

Renato Veiga's own goal gave BVB the lead in the first half, but Villarreal equalised in the 66th minute through Santiago Mourino, only for Guirassy to make himself the hero with his match-winning brace â€“ the second of which came from the penalty spot.

Guirassy then turned the ball into his own net in bizarre fashion to give the Yellow Submarine late hope, but the Bundesliga outfit were able to hold on and grab the victory.

Lille 2-3 Real Betis

Troy Parrott was the hero once again for Real Betis as the Spanish side twice came from behind to win 3-2 in the Champions League.

Lille had twice gone in front through goals from Ayase Ueda and Alexsandro, but Marc Bartra levelled the game both times with headers before the hosts went down to 10 men when Ethan Mbappe was sent off.

Parrott then came up with another crucial moment, just as he did against Real Madrid at the weekend, drilling in from Isco's ball to complete the Real Betis comeback and earn a huge victory in their first Champions League game since 2005-06.

AEK Athens 1-0 LASK

AEK Athens edged LASK 1â€“0 in the remaining Champions League game on Tuesday, with Razvan Marin producing the decisive moment in the 21st minute by curling a superb free-kick from outside the box into the top corner.

AEK largely controlled the game after going ahead, while Luka JoviÄ‡ had several chances and even found the net in the second half, only for his header to be ruled out for offside.

LASK pushed for an equaliser late on and came close in stoppage time, but AEK held firm to secure three valuable points on their return to the Champions League.