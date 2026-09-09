US Open 2026 results: Carlos Alcaraz beaten by Ben Shelton in epic quarter-final

Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open title defence came to an end in a dramatic five-set quarter-final loss to Ben Shelton which ended at 03:34 local time – the latest finish in the tournament’s history.

A large crowd remained captivated deep into the night as a modern classic unfolded over an unpredictable four hours and 28 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The match did not begin until about 11pm in New York, after the start of the night session was delayed by Tuesday’s earlier matches.

At its conclusion, eighth seed Shelton basked in a standing ovation from a delirious audience after completing a 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-3 1-6 7-6 (10-7) victory that will live long in the memory of all those present.

“That was a war, an epic match, so physical,” Shelton said.

“Carlos is one of the greatest champions in our sport already at 23 years old.

“It’s ridiculous some of the stuff he comes up with sometimes – the most enjoyable match that I’ve had in my career, for sure.”

This was the biggest – and certainly most significant – win of Shelton’s career.

He had not beaten a top-three player in 17 attempts, and had lost each of his three previous matches against Spain’s Alcaraz.

It also boosted home hopes of a first American men’s singles champion in New York for 23 years.

Shelton was less than a year old when Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003 – but an American finalist is guaranteed when he and Frances Tiafoe meet in Friday’s semi-finals.

World number three Alcaraz was competing at his first tournament since a lengthy injury lay-off, but that is to take nothing away from Shelton, who produced a phenomenal performance.

Seven-time major winner Alcaraz had exceeded expectations on his return after more than four months out with a wrist injury, including sweeping past 20th seed Tommy Paul to reach the last eight.

But the 23-year-old’s lack of match fitness appeared to finally catch up with him in a high-octane encounter filled with breathless exchanges and astounding displays of athleticism.

Even when it appeared Alcaraz had emptied the tank, the two-time winner not only forced a deciding set but would go the distance as the players engaged in a tense 10-point match tie-break that provided a fitting conclusion to the contest.

“It was close. So I’m just not going to be disappointed about not getting the win at the end,” said Alcaraz.

“I’m just proud about myself, about how I fought. I leave the court with a smile, healthy, and this is what I needed.”