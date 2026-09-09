The Filter Q&A: sexual culture and wellbeing expert Alix Fox is answers your questions

From a user on Instagram: So much has changed since the 80s regarding HIV/AIDS. What would you highlight? HIV/AIDS stigma shamefully remains. Could you share more about U=U & PEP/PREP?

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The modern meds that folks living with HIV are now prescribed are called ART: antiretroviral therapy. Not only do these medicines help people thrive to an age where their glorious wrinkles resemble the Grand Canyon, but they can also reduce the amount of virus in a person's bloodstream â€“ known as their â€˜viral load' â€“ to a level so low that it registers as negligible on tests: a situation called â€˜Undetectable'. Once Undetectable status is achieved, and so long as it is maintained, that person then cannot pass the HIV virus on â€“ even via condomless sex. This fact has been nicknamed â€˜Undetectable equals Untransmissible', or â€˜U=U'.

The science behind U=U has been robustly proven, primarily by a couple of studies called PARTNER and PARTNER 2. Both studies examined couples in which one person was HIV+ and medicated, with an undetectable viral load, whilst their lover was HIV negative. During PARTNER, the couples had sex a whopping 58,500 times without using condoms. There were zero HIV transmissions.

PARTNER 2 repeated this experiment, except with 800 gay couples who had condomless sex more than 77,000 times (I gather that there's some braggadocios pride amongst the gay cohort that they got jiggy more than the straights). Again, there were zero HIV transmissions. So, it's established: people living with HIV on effective medication with an undetectable viral load cannot pass the virus on. Sing it from the rooftops!

HIV prevention has advanced too. Pre-exposure prophylaxis, aka PrEP, is a medicine available for free on the NHS. It's designed to be taken by people without HIV, and it prevents them from acquiring the virus if they're accidentally exposed to it. It's 99% effective when used correctly.

The UK Health Security Agency is aiming to end all new HIV transmissions by 2030, and we have the medical tools to achieve that â€“ although funding and education are also vital.

Keep your eyes open for a new injectable form of HIV medicine called Lenacapavir. It only needs to be administered twice a year, and is highly effective as well as convenient. At present in England, it's only given to people living with HIV who struggle to take oral tablets, but there's a big push from activists and HIV charities for it to be made available as PrEP. It's prohibitively expensive, though, so there's pressure on manufacturers Gilead to drop the price. Expect headlines soon.