Prediction: Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt

Bayern Munich kick off their Champions League campaign on Thursday evening when Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt visit the Allianz Arena for the opening match of the league phase.

The German giants enter the competition with ambitions of going one step further after reaching last season's semi-finals, while Bodo/Glimt are determined to prove that their impressive rise on the European stage is no fluke.

Verdict: Both teams to score

Best odds: 5/8

Bookmaker: BetUS

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich begin another Champions League journey with expectations as high as ever. Vincent Kompany's side reached the semi-finals last season and remain among the favourites to challenge for European football's biggest prize.

The Bavarians enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign, winning the German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund before collecting victories in domestic competition. That run was halted at the weekend, however, when newly-promoted Schalke 04 frustrated them in a goalless draw.

While the result was disappointing, Bayern remain unbeaten this season and will view Thursday's contest as an ideal opportunity to regain momentum. History certainly favours the hosts, who have won each of their last 22 Champions League opening matches.

Their record at the Allianz Arena is equally imposing. Bayern have suffered just one home defeat throughout 2026 and continue to make life extremely difficult for visiting sides, particularly in European competition.

Team News

The hosts also possess a wealth of attacking quality. Harry Kane remains the focal point in attack, while Michael Olise and Luis Diaz provide support from wide areas. Jamal Musiala is expected to operate behind the striker and will be tasked with unlocking the Norwegian defence.

Serge Gnabry remains unavailable due to injury, while Tarek Buchmann is continuing his recovery following ankle surgery. Kim Min-jae should partner Dayot Upamecano in central defence as Bayern seek a solid start to their European campaign.

Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt once again carry the hopes of Norwegian football into the Champions League and arrive in Munich with genuine belief after another impressive European qualifying campaign.

Kjetil Knutsen's side overcame both Union Saint-Gilloise and NEC Nijmegen to secure their place in the league phase, producing several eye-catching performances along the way. Their 6-1 aggregate victory over NEC in the playoff round was particularly impressive and underlined the attacking quality within the squad.

This is not unfamiliar territory for the visitors either. Bodo/Glimt reached the Champions League round of 16 during their previous appearance and earned widespread praise for eliminating Inter Milan in the knockout playoff round.

Domestically, the Norwegian champions are in exceptional form. Last weekend's victory over Fredrikstad extended their winning streak to seven matches in all competitions and took their unbeaten run to 20 games.

Such consistency means Bodo/Glimt will travel to Germany without fear, even against opponents with significantly greater resources and experience.

Team News

The visitors do have injury concerns. Jostein Gundersen is unavailable with a hamstring problem, while Haitam Aleesami faces a late fitness test. Midfielders Magnus Bech Riisnaes and Hakon Evjen are also sidelined, limiting Knutsen's options in the centre of the pitch.

Further forward, Jens Petter Hauge is expected to be available despite being forced off against Fredrikstad, while Patrick Berg and Sondre Brunstad Fet remain key figures in midfield.

Key Factors to Consider

Bayern Munich have won each of their last 22 Champions League opening fixtures.

The Bavarians have lost only once at home during 2026.

Bodo/Glimt arrive on a seven-match winning streak in all competitions.

The Norwegian champions are unbeaten in their last 20 matches.

Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise provide Bayern with outstanding attacking quality.

Bodo/Glimt are dealing with several defensive and midfield injury concerns.

Conclusion

Bodo/Glimt deserve enormous respect for what they have achieved in recent seasons and have repeatedly shown they are capable of competing with Europe's stronger clubs.

However, opening the league phase away to Bayern Munich represents arguably the toughest challenge available. The hosts possess greater quality throughout the squad and will be eager to respond after dropping points against Schalke at the weekend.

The visitors are capable of making the contest competitive and may create chances of their own, but Bayern should ultimately have too much firepower and are expected to begin their Champions League campaign with a comfortable victory.

Verdict: Both teams to score

Best odds: 5/8

Bookmaker: BetUS