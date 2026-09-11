Prediction: Levante vs Barcelona

Hoping to widen their buffer at the top of the La Liga standings on Sunday afternoon, Barcelona will travel to Valencia when they meet Levante.

Ahead of a stacked Sunday schedule from across the continent, there are plenty of eye-catching betting promotions available.

Verdict: Anthony Gordon to register an assistÂ

Best Odds: 11/5

Bookmaker:Â BetUS

Levante

Starting with the hosts, while Levante might have opened up proceedings with a nightmare 3-0 drumming against Espanyol on August 16th, Luis Castro's men have largely bounced back. Snatching a 0-0 stalemate away at La Liga newcomers Malaga last time out, the Frogs have suffered just a sole defeat from their first four La Liga showdowns and they are desperately hoping for smoother sailing this time around. Only just dragging themselves across the finishing line last season as they clung to their top-flight status, Levante will certainly be bracing themselves for a monumental challenge this weekend. Falling to a routine 3-0 defeat when they last met Barcelona for a La Liga battle on February 22nd, they have also lost each of their previous four meetings by an aggregate score of 12-4.

Levante Team News

Missing out against Malaga last weekend due to a reported right anterior muscle injury, Levante have already confirmed that Cameroon youngster Karl Etta Eyong will not feature over the next few weeks. However, aside from the former Villarreal starlet, the Frogs have reported a clean bill of health.

Now in his second campaign at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, one-time Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan will start between the sticks. Completing a permanent switch from Lille over the summer, Algerian international Aissa Mandi will start at the heart of Levante's defence.

Barcelona

As for the visitors, successfully defending their La Liga crown at a canter last season, Barcelona have certainly reestablished themselves as Spain's ultimate poster boys. Getting their Champions League adventure underway with a dominant 5-1 victory at home against Dutch outfit Feyenoord on Wednesday evening, Hansi Flick's superstar squad have rightfully received a fearsome reputation from across the continent. Flying out of the traps since opening up the 2026/27 campaign and with the mood around Catalonia at a red-hot high, the former Bayern Munich boss has remarkably seen his side win their first five showdowns across all competitions by an aggregate score of 22-3. Landing that routine 3-0 win when they last met Levante for a La Liga battle in February, Barcelona will simply be looking to make another domestic statement on Sunday afternoon.

Barcelona Team News

Both still dealing with respective knee injuries, Barcelona will one again be without the duo of Roony Bardghji and Dutch ace Frenkie de Jong this weekend. Given what is a speedy turnaround from their Champions League antics in midweek, Flick will be tempted to make a handful of alterations here.

Coming off the bench and bagging a maiden strike for the reigning Spanish champions on Wednesday evening, Deadline Day recruit and ex-Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could be handed a first start. Likewise, academy graduate Gavi will be hoping to get some more minutes under his belt in Valencia.

Levante vs Barcelona Key Factors to Consider

When Levante and Barcelona last met for a La Liga showdown back on February 22nd, the reigning Spanish champions cruised their way to a 3-0 victory in Catalonia.

In fact, Flick's men have won all of their previous four consecutive meetings against Sunday's hosts by an aggregate score of 12-4.

Barcelona have notched a trio of goals in all of their previous five straight battles against Levante.

The Spanish giants have won all of their first five appearances across all competitions this season by an aggregate score of 22-3.

Levante have drawn a blank in three of their opening four La Liga appearances.

Conclusion

Getting their Champions League adventure underway with a dominant 5-1 victory at home against Feyenoord in midweek, Barcelona are in the midst of another sensational purple patch. Flying out of the traps since opening up the 2026/27 campaign and remarkably winning all of their first five showdowns across all competitions by an aggregate score of 22-3, the reigning Spanish champions have rightfully gained a fearsome reputation for their free-scoring performances in the final third. Already bagging a staggering 22 goals in their first five outings, Barca will simply be looking to make another public statement here.

Verdict: Anthony Gordon to register an assistÂ

Best Odds: 11/5

Bookmaker:Â BetUS

