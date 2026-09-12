European round-up: Sevilla pile misery on Valencia, first wins for Fiorentina and Schalke, Rennes go top

Sevilla piled more misery on LaLiga strugglers Valencia as they claimed a late 1-0 win to move up to third in LaLiga.

Valencia headed into the game on the back of 5-0 thumping at the hands of Barcelona that left them rock bottom of the table.

Their defence was more effective at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but Valencia could not avoid another defeat as Juan Iglesias struck nine minutes from time to give the hosts the points.

Iglesias rose superbly to head home from Giorgi Kochorashvili's in-swinging free-kick from the left.

Sevilla are two points behind leaders Barca having played a game more. Valencia still have just one point to their name.

Fiorentina emerged victorious in a battle of winless sides in Serie A as they came from behind to win 4-2 at Venezia.

Akor Adams gave Venezia the lead, but a hat-trick from Franco Mastantuono inspired Fiorentina to victory.

Schalke claimed their first win since promotion back to the Bundesliga as they won 3-1 at Union Berlin.

Robin Gosens volleyed Schalke into a 25th-minute lead, which was doubled when Adil Aouchiche lashed home at the near post early in the second half.

Tim Skarke's volley in the sixth minute of 12 added minutes gave Union hope, but Maximilian Wober restored Schalke's two-goal lead in the final seconds.

In Ligue 1, Adrien Thomasson scored the only goal of the game as Rennes went, at least temporarily, top of the table with a 1-0 win over Marseille, who suffered a third successive defeat.