Levante v Barcelona: Preview, expected line-ups, stats and where to watch



La Liga,

Round 5 La Liga,

Levante

LEV

15:15

Barcelona

BAR

Levante v Barcelona La Liga preview

Barcelona will aim to maintain their perfect start to the new season when they visit Levante.

Hansi Flick's side have racked up four successive wins to start the LaLiga campaign and emphatically brushed aside Feyenoord 5-1 to begin their bid for Champions League glory in midweek.

The defending champions have scored 17 goals while conceding just two in LaLiga so far this term, and they have reason to be confident of a dominant away performance.

Indeed, Levante have failed to score in three of their four games this term, though they have suffered only one defeat.

All of Levante's five goals this season came in an emphatic win over Real Betis in their only home game of the season to this point, and there is recent history to suggest a high-scoring affair will be in order at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Barca were 3-2 winners in this fixture last season, a 91st-minute own goal giving Flick's side the points.

But Levante have won six in a row at home stretching back to last season, and captain Roger Brugue sees no reason why they cannot make it seven by pulling off an upset.

â€œBarca is a great rival and they're coming into this game in good form, but we also know we're strong at home,â€ Brugue told Levante's official media channels.

â€œWe've won six straight at home and we're going there without fear, without any inferiority complex.â€

â€œWe're going to work, make a good game plan and why not?â€

Levante v Barcelona La Liga team news

Levante forward Karl Etta-Eyong is dealing with a thigh injury.

Frenkie de Jong (knee) and Roony Bardghji (knee) are out for Barcelona, for whom Eric Garcia will likely play with a mask after suffering a facial injury in the rout of Valencia.

Levante v Barcelona predicted line ups

Levante: Ryan; Perez, Dela, Mandi, Sanchez; Rey; Brugue, Bardeli, Olasgasti, Fernandez; Romero

Barcelona: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Levante v Barcelona stats, La Liga form

All six of Levante's wins against Barcelona have come at home, most recently winning 3-1 in November 2019 through second-half goals by Jose Campana, Borja Mayoral and Nemanja Radoja after Lionel Messi's first-half penalty had opened the scoring

The last four editions of the fixture at Levante have averaged five goals, including 3-2 wins for Barcelona in their last two visits, in 2025/26 and 2021/22

Only Barcelona (35), Madrid (36) and Betis (38) have committed fewer fouls in this season's Liga than Levante (39)

With four yellow cards each, Levante and Barca have collected two fewer bookings than any other side in the 2026/27 division

No goalkeeper has made more saves in La Liga this season than Levante's Mathew Ryan (17 â€“ level with Sociedad's Alex Remiro and Athletic Club's Unai Simon before the latest round of fixtures)

Messi's 24 goals against Levante make Barca's all-time top scorer the leading marksman in the history of the fixture by a margin of 18

Raphinha's six Liga goals make the Barca forward the top scorer in the top flight, one ahead of Vallecano's Sergio Camello

Only Raphinha and Camello have outscored Barca's Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamel (4 each). Winger Roger Brugue (2) is the only Levante player to have netted twice

Barcelona's total of 36 attempts on target is the most ahead of Madrid (35), while Levante's equivalent of 14 is better only than Celta (12), Valencia (11), Malaga (7) and Getafe (6)

They are unbeaten in seven matches against Levante (W6), winning the last four and scoring exactly three times in each of the last five

Where to watch Levante v Barca: TV channel, live online streams

Kick-off on Sunday is at 15:15 BST (10:15 ET / 07:15 PT), with live coverage in the UK on Premier Sports 1 and streaming available on a vast range of devices via the Premier Sports app.

A Premier Sports subscription costs Â£120 a year, Â£11.99 per month on a 12-month contract or Â£16.99 per month with 30 days' cancellation notice required.

Here's the full list of La Liga international broadcasters.

Levante v Barcelona prediction

Levante should provide a sterner test of Barca than their neighbours Valencia did, but it's difficult to envision anything other than an away win.



Levante

1 â€“ 3

Barcelona

La Liga table 2026/27