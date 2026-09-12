Simeone admits Atletico cannot replace Sorloth ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Diego Simeone admits Atletico Madrid cannot replace Alexander Sorloth’s influence but has called on his team to “roll up their sleeves and work” ahead of Sunday’s clash with Real Sociedad.

Sorloth scored 20 goals in 57 appearances â€“ only 28 of which were starts â€“ across all competitions last season, including the Club World Cup.

Julian Alvarez was the only player to match that goal tally for Los Colchoneros, but the Norway international is yet to feature this season due to a muscle issue.Â

He has missed Atleti’s first four games in LaLiga, from which they have taken seven points, as well as Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

And ahead of a meeting with another side that have seven points on the board, Simeone said there was still no timeline for Sorloth’s return.Â

“We spoke to him yesterday. He’s screwed up by this time that he can’t help us. No footballer has his characteristics,” Simeone said.

“But this is the reality, we have to roll up our sleeves and work.”

Simeone will also be unable to call upon Pablo Barrios in San Sebastian, after the midfielder sustained a right leg injury during Atleti’s midweek loss to Liverpool.Â

Pablo Barrios will not be available for San SebastiÃ¡n. The midfielder ended the match against Liverpool with discomfort, and after the tests carried out by the club’s medical services, it has been confirmed that he is suffering from a low-grade myofascial injury in his rightâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/6ar3NDcYPn â€” AtlÃ©tico de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 12, 2026

Atleti are already off the pace set by two-time defending champions Barcelona, who have won their first four matches while plundering 17 goals and only conceding two.

But, having repeatedly said his team are going through a period of transition, Simeone is not too concerned about results elsewhere.Â Â

“We are not looking at what the others do; we are looking at what we do and within that we know the importance of tomorrow’s game,” he said.

“The opponent competes very well, they have a lot of intensity as a team and look for a way to get closer to controlling the game.Â

“In Bilbao [a 3-0 defeat last week] we did it in the first half, then a lack of control for a few minutes took us out of the game.

“Against Liverpool we defended well in the first half and controlled their attacks, but in the second half we had no chances to equalise.Â

“We need to have more balance in the 90 minutes, and then we will find our way again.”

La Real’s seven points have come from five games, as they beat Elche 3-2 last time out to extend their unbeaten streak to three matches (W2 D1), after opening the campaign with a pair of defeats to Real Betis and Real Madrid.Â

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Sociedad â€“ Mikel Oyarzabal

If he plays in this match, Oyarzabal (currently on 442) will equal Ignacio Kortabarria (443) as the player with the ninth-most appearances in Real Sociedad’s history across all competitions.

Atletico Madrid â€“ Alex BaenaÂ

Baena has been involved in four goals in four LaLiga matches this season (three goals and one assist).

However, he has faced Real Sociedad seven times in the competition without ever scoring (the same as Real Madrid and Atleti), only facing Getafe more often without finding the net (nine times).

MATCH PREDICTION â€“ ATLETICO MADRID WIN

Real Sociedad have not won any of their last 13 LaLiga matches against Atletico (D5 L8), since a 2-0 victory in September 2019.

If they fail to win this match, they will record their longest ever winless run against the Rojiblancos in the competition.

And, Atleti have picked up points on each of their last six visits to Real Sociedad in LaLiga (W3 D3); they could now go unbeaten through seven away matches against them for the first time.

And though La Real have won two of their last three LaLiga games (D1) after failing to win any of their previous 10 (D5 L5), they have only won one of their last six home matches in the competition (D3 L2).

Visiting boss Simeone, meanwhile, has only achieved more LaLiga victories against Getafe (22) than he has against Real Sociedad (19, also Real Betis, Celta Vigo and Athletic Club).Â

Sunday on our minds Â pic.twitter.com/8NSDKC8Sod â€” AtlÃ©tico de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 11, 2026

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Real Sociedad â€“ 33.5%

Atletico Madrid â€“ 40.5%

Draw â€“ 26%