We got what we deserved – Alonso rues Chelseas lack of intensity after Hull draw

Xabi Alonso believes Chelsea “got what they deserved” after a disappointing performance saw them salvage a late 2-2 draw against Hull City on Saturday.Â

The Blues took the lead after just seven minutes at Stamford Bridge, with Morgan Rogers continuing his fine form to open the scoring.Â

But Hull forward Mohamed Belloumi turned the game on its head, scoring twice in just six minutes to put the visitors ahead.Â

Joao Pedro rescued a point with a powerful finish in the 66th minute, though Alonso was left frustrated by his side’s display.Â

“We’re disappointed with the result,” the Spaniard told BBC Sport. “We have to be disappointed with some parts of the performance, especially when we had the lead. We got what we deserved.Â

“We were too soft for the equaliser. We can do much better. “[Playing well for] 15 to 20 minutes is not enough. You have to be on your top for 90 minutes.Â Â

“There are times we’re not able to keep that momentum and intensity. We could have done more for sure because we had the chances.Â

“We had one or two good chances to get the winner, but you’re still open. Not happy because we can do better.Â

“We need to be more solid and be more controlled. But it’s new players and new staff. This is the process. In a few months, I’m sure we’ll be able to control better.”Â

A solid day in the captial! Â pic.twitter.com/7uhtCki6L9 â€” Hull City (@HullCity) September 12, 2026

Indeed, a lack of control has been a prominent feature of Alonso’s tenure so far.

Chelsea’s opening two Premier League home games this season have produced 11 goals (six for, five against) â€“ the most in the Blues’ first two home league matches since 1997-98 (also 11).Â

Chelsea have also dropped five points from winning positions already this term, while they have conceded at least twice in each of their opening four Premier League matches for the first time since 2015-16, when they did so in their first five.Â

Hull, meanwhile, have made a spectacular start to life in the Premier League, collecting eight points from their opening four matches (W2 D2).Â

Only Nottingham Forest in 1994-95 and Bolton Wanderers in 2001-02 (both 10) have earned more points among newly promoted sides through their first four matches of a Premier League campaign.Â

Though their defence was breached for the first time this season in the Premier League, Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic was understandably delighted with the result, telling BBC Sport: “I feel good. We have to be happy. It’s a huge result for us.Â

“We can be very happy with ourselves. We took a point in a very demanding match, and we have eight points against very difficult opponents. We have to continue like this.”Â Â