Sage bemoans Palaces profligacy in last-gasp loss to Ipswich

Pierre Sage was left “frustrated”Â after his 10-man Crystal Palace side suffered a dramatic 3-2 loss to Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.Â Â

Jorgen Strand Larsen brought the Eagles level in the 75th minute, but summer signingÂ Zian Flemming came off the bench to snatch all three points forÂ Gary O’Neil’s team in the 90th minute.Â Â

That all came after a frantic first half which sawÂ Anan Khalaili give Palace the lead inside 14 minutes beforeÂ Emersonn found the top-left corner with a close-range header nine minutes later.

The big turning point then arrived asÂ Axel Disasi received a straight red card for a dangerous high tackle onÂ Jack Clarke.Â

That gave the Tractor Boys the impetus to attackÂ the Palace goal, and they were eventually rewarded on the stroke of half-time asÂ Leif Davis headed pastÂ Walter Benitez at the back post.

And, after a dramtic second half, it is the first time since 2018-19Â that Palace have lost their opening two home games in a Premier League season.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Sage said, “It’s difficult when you play 10 v 11, but I think we did well with that because we reorganised into a 5-3-1, and we didn’t allow them too much space.

“We made a mistake before half-time. In the end, we came back into the game by playing and being together.

“We had the opportunity to make it 3-2, and we missed. I am frustrated for the players because they gave a lot and deserved at least a point.”

Three points in South London! https://t.co/Lhb7Ws8kXY â€” Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) September 12, 2026

Meanwhile,Â it is theÂ first time Ipswich have won a Premier League game in which they trailed since December 2001, when they beat TottenhamÂ 2-1 away.

The win also sees O’Neil’s side move up to eighth in the league table, having registered six points from their opening four games.Â

IpswichÂ managed 12 shots with six on target, highlighted by an expected goals (xG) figure of 1.7, and O’Neil was impressed by the fight his side showed.

“I’m pleased for the players and the fanbase. It is tough to win away from home in the Premier League as a newly-promoted side,” he said.

“We’ve done it after the second away game of the season.

“Fantastic character, three good goals, and we look like a threat. Plenty of positives. There is lots we need to improve, but in terms of character, there were some big pluses.”