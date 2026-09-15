Newcastles heavy defeat to Leeds difficult to digest for Jaissle

Matthias Jaissle conceded that Newcastle United’s heavy defeat to Leeds United is “difficult to digest”.

Jaissle had overseen a strong start to life at Newcastle, going unbeaten in his first five games in all competitions, but that run was halted by Leeds’Â dominant 4-1 victory in the Premier League.

Lewis Miley was unfortunate to deflect Ao Tanaka’s strike into his own net to start the scoring just past the half-hour mark, with Jayden Bogle deflecting Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header in shortly after.

Calvert-Lewin then made it 3-0 before half-time, with Noah Okafor scoring Leeds’ fourth on the other side of the break, though Bazoumana Traore netted a late consolation for the Magpies.

This game marked the earliest that Newcastle have conceded four Premier League goals since December 2019 against Manchester United (51st minute).

Newcastle had been unbeaten in six top-flight games against Leeds before this loss (W2 D4), and Jaissle admitted it was a tough one to swallow.

“That’s football, that’s the Premier League,” Jaissle told Sky Sports.

“It was clear from the start, and I said many times we would have ups and downs and challenges along the way. [On Monday], we faced a challenge.

“It’s tough, really tough, difficult to digest. This is a chance to learn straight out of it, and there’s not much time to the next match, which is good.

Full-time. pic.twitter.com/i6bJfvXM2i â€” Newcastle United (@NUFC) September 14, 2026

“With our young squad, there will be ups and downs. Leeds are so intense, especially at home, and we could not match that physicality in the first half.

“I don’t want to have excuses; we need to learn and be better. We missed the fundamentals.”

Newcastle were also not helped by an injury to Nico Gonzalez during the first half, with the Spaniard taken off in a concussion substitution.

He was replaced by 18-year-old Sean Steur despite more experienced players being sat on the bench alongside him, with Jaissle revealing Jacob Murphy had a slight issue in the warm-up.

“Unfortunately, JJ [Jacob Ramsey] was unable to play. He felt his thigh in the warm-up, so that was also a reason why there was not too many alternatives actually for that position then,” he added.

“In general, we trust our young lads, but we also saw that the lads need time.”