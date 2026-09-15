WATCH: Leeds score three quickfire goals in first half to blow Newcastle away

Leeds scored three in quickfire goals to take control of their Premier League game against Newcastle in the first half at Elland Road.

Both Leeds and Newcastle went into the match unbeaten in the Premier League so far but it was the hosts who made the better start, blowing their opponents away with two goals in two minutes before a third before half-tome.

Anton Stach had already passed up a good shooting opportunity before a huge penalty appeal was controversially waved after Mathias Fernandes-Pardo appeared to handball it, with Leeds undoubtedly the better side.

Tanaka puts Leeds ahead

The Whites' deserved lead finally came when Ao Tanaka picked up Noah Okafor's pass before his shot deflected into the back of the net.

Replays showed the ball deflected off both Lewis Miley and Sean Stach, allowing the ball to float into the net.

Calvert-Lewin doubles lead

Only two minutes later, Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Daniel Farke's men 2-0 up when he powerfully headed into the back of the net in trademark style after a nice cross from Jaden Bogle.

DCL scores again

There was still time for Leeds to add a third before half-time. A simple ball was played forward for Calvert-Lewin, who brushed off a weak challenge from Sven Botman before slotting the ball home.

Leeds team news

Leeds starting XI: Trafford, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Justin, Muharemovic, Elvedi, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Leeds substitutes: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Longstaff, Aaronson, Wilson, James, Bahoya, Nmecha

Newcastle team news

Newcastle starting XI: Hornicek, Hall, Botman, Nico, Wissa, Barnes, Thiaw, Fernandez-Pardo, Murphy, Dedic, Miley

Newcastle substitutes: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Willock, Ramsey, Miley