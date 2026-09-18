Hutchison backs Moyes to deliver at Everton but claims Toffees need to find the next Semenyo

Don Hutchison has backed David Moyes to take Everton to the next level but insists the club must overhaul their recruitment approach if they are to return to European football.

Hutchison dismissed the scepticism surrounding Moyes among sections of the Everton fanbase, pointing to the manager's record at West Ham as evidence that he is more than capable of delivering success in the right environment.

â€œI think he can get them to the next level. I know some Evertonians are a little doom-and-gloom about Moyes, but I do not understand it,â€ he said, speaking to betTOM.

â€œLook at the job he did at West Ham. He took them into Europe for three consecutive seasons and won the Europa Conference League. Everton have the right manager, but they need investment.

â€œThey either have to sign Â£60 million or Â£75 million players, or recruit more intelligently. Clubs such as Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton have shown that you do not always need to buy famous names.

â€œYou need a strong scouting network to find the next Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo or players who can outperform their price tag. If Everton want to get back into Europe, that is the route: keep Moyes and improve the recruitment.â€

â€˜They are playing with an elite player'

Hutchinson believes Jack Grealish's presence will be a huge factor in the club's success this season, after the Manchester City man rejoined the Toffees on loan for another year.

â€œI think he will be great. I don't think the club needed to persuade him to join â€“ he actively wanted to be there.

â€œHe has a great football brain. He can slow games down, bring other players into play and control the tempo. You can see why Pep Guardiola valued him.

â€œIt is now up to David Moyes to get the best out of him, but the other Everton players need to use their football intelligence too.

â€œThey are playing with an elite player, and they need to make runs and read the game at the same level as him.â€