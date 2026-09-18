A Timeline of the Ed Sheeran & Macklemore Free Palestine Tour Controversy

The rapper was dropped from the trek after condemning the violence in Gaza onstage.
Macklemore has been one of music's most vocal stars when it comes to supporting Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza over the past three years, but his stance on the issue ended up sparking a major controversy surrounding the U.S. leg of Ed Sheeranâ€˜s Loop Tour.
Leading up to the debacle, the two musicians had been friends for more than a decade. The pair and Ryan Lewis released a song together in 2015 called â€œGrowing Up,â€ and the year prior, Macklemore and the British pop A-lister had taken the stage together at the iHeartRadio Music Festival to perform the rapper's hit â€œSame Love.â€
That's partially why it reverberated so intensely when Macklemore was bluntly dropped from his opening stint on Sheeran's trek, a decision that came after the former called for a â€œfree Palestineâ€ and performed â€œHind's Hall,â€ a politically charged track in which Macklemore makes clear his stance that Israel has been committing genocide against Palestinians ever since the deadly Hamas terrorist attacks of 2023. (At the time of the performance, the Palestinian death count as a result of the violence had surpassed more than 73,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The United Nations has declared Israel's actions as genocidal, but the country and its allies, including the United States, deny this.)
As both Macklemore and Sheeran have shared their sides of the story, more and more notable voices have also spoken out, including Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft and other Loop Tour opening acts such as Finneas and Lukas Graham.
Below, find a timeline of everything that's unfolded since Macklemore declared his support of Palestinians while opening for Sheeran â€” and check back for updates as new developments occur.
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Sept. 4-5, 2026: Macklemore Says â€˜Free Palestine' at Loop Tour Shows
It all began on Sept. 4, when Macklemore played his first show on the Loop Tour. At MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the rapper performed his protest anthem â€œHind's Hallâ€ and told the crowd, â€œA big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine.â€
The following day, during his second night at the venue, Macklemore echoed his sentiments from the prior show and added, â€œTo all of my Jewish brothers and sisters: Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you.â€
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Sept. 6, 2026: IAC Launches Petition
One day after the MetLife shows concluded, the Israeli-American Council published a petition calling for Macklemore to be removed from his post on the Loop Tour.
â€œThe issue is not whether Macklemore has the right to hold political views,â€ it read. â€œThe question is where the line should be drawn when an opening act uses a global concert platform to advance a one-sided political agenda. This becomes even more troubling when the message relies on selective imagery, biased messaging, and disputed claims presented to a massive audience as fact, without context or complexity.â€
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Sept. 7, 2026: Macklemore Addresses Backlash
Macklemore addressed backlash to his comments by sharing a video of one of his speeches on X, writing, â€œWanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial.â€
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Sept. 11, 2026: Pink Amplifies Calls for Macklemore's Removal
After facing criticism for resharing a post that called for Macklemore's removal from the Loop Tour, Pink said her piece in a long statement on Instagram.
â€œI was born a Jew,â€ she wrote. â€œI didn't pick it, and I've never hidden it. And this week a whole lot of people decided what I believe without asking me, without checking a single thing I've ever said or done, because a repost and the word â€˜Jew' were apparently enough to fill in the rest.â€
The singer added that she believes â€œPalestinians deserve a future that honors their humanity and their aspirations,â€ but condemned Macklemore for standing â€œin front of a stadium full of music-loving families, with violent images from a war on the screens, dedicated a song to the movement of his choice, and then took the mic to tell all of the Jews in the stadium that it wasn't about them.â€
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Sept. 14, 2026: Macklemore Dropped
Macklemore was dropped from the Loop Tour after just two shows amid growing calls for his removal, as announced by the trek's U.S. promoter, Messina Touring Group, on Sept. 14.
â€œAs the concert promoter for Ed Sheeran's U.S. Loop Tour, we have been notified by venues on the upcoming U.S. tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans,â€ a spokesperson told Rolling Stone at the time. â€œAfter discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates.â€
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Sept. 14, 2026: Macklemore Responds
After news of his dismissal went public, Macklemore shared his thoughts in a lengthy statement on Instagram. In it, he expressed empathy for Sheeran â€” whom he called his â€œbrotherâ€ â€” and the â€œfâ€“ked up situationâ€ the Loop Tour's headliner had been placed in. But the rapper also called out his longtime friend's â€œI don't take sidesâ€ approach to the issue after explaining that Sheeran had allegedly been pressured by some of the owners of certain stadiums the tour is scheduled to stop through, namely Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft.
â€œThere is no neutral position between the oppressor and the oppressed,â€ Macklemore wrote. â€œI didn't need 10 shows from Ed. I needed 2. Two chances to stand in front of 90,000 people and say the words that somehow became too dangerous to say. Free Palestine. But if those words cost me the stage, while turning the conversation back to Palestine, then it was the most successful tour I've ever been on.â€
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Sept. 14, 2026: Kraft Weighs In
After he was named in Macklemore's statement, Kraft shared his own thoughts on the issue. â€œBased on Macklemore's recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran's shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line,â€ the billionaire wrote.
â€œThis decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf,â€ he continued. â€œTheir pain and loss are real. But that advocacy should not come at the expense of the Jewish community.â€
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Sept. 15, 2026: Sheeran Speaks Out
In response to pushback from the public over the dropping of Macklemore from tour, Sheeran explained his perspective on the matter in a statement on social media captioned, â€œIt's important that I set out some facts.â€
The pop star confirmed that Kraft and other â€œvenues on my upcoming tour dates [had] communicated that they would pull the showsâ€ if the rapper remained on the supporting lineup. Despite his attempts to â€œbuild bridgesâ€ and â€œfind a solutionâ€ between the stadium owners and â€œactivists on both sides,â€ Sheeran said that â€œthe venue's and promoter's decision was final.â€
â€œI respect Macklemore's strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes,â€ the â€œShape of Youâ€ artist added. â€œHowever, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace. I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed.â€
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Sept. 15, 2026: IAC Criticizes Sheeran
The IAC got its wish after launching the petition to have Macklemore removed, but following Sheeran's statement, the council also criticized the singer.
â€œIn his statement, Sheeran talks about wanting his shows to be a â€˜safe space' and about how his audience doesn't come for a â€˜political forum' â€” but when the moment came to take responsibility for what happened on his own stage, he chose to emphasize that the decision to drop Macklemore wasn't his,â€ the IAC said in a statement shared with Billboard. â€œThis isn't just â€˜criticism of Israel.' It's a message that crosses the line between legitimate political criticism and antisemitism. This is Ed Sheeran's stage, it's the tour that carries his name â€” and so the responsibility for what happens on it is his too.â€
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Sept. 15, 2026: Aaron Rowe, Finneas, Lukas Graham & Beoga Drop Out
Within hours of Sheeran's statement, the rest of his Loop Tour openers â€” led by Aaron Rowe, who was the first to make an announcement â€” dropped out of their scheduled performances on the trek. â€œI stand with Palestine and its people,â€ Finneas wrote of his choice to defect, while Lukas Graham wrote in his announcement, â€œWe should be able to speak about war, about civilians being killed, about children who deserve to grow up.â€
Sheeran's guest band Beoga, which played a six-song mini-set with him during Loop shows, also announced on Sept. 15 that it would not finish out the rest of tour. â€œTo play in venues that silence anyone advocating for Free Palestine is simply not an option for us,â€ the group wrote.
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Sept. 16, 2026: Macklemore Donates Tour Earnings, Challenges Kraft
Macklemore spoke up again following Kraft and Sheeran's statements to announce that he'd be donating the entirety of his earnings from the Loop Tour â€” $1 million â€” to humanitarian organizations providing aid to Palestinians in need. He also challenged Kraft to match the donation.
â€œWhatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting,â€ the rapper wrote. â€œA Palestinian life is no less valuable than another life on this earth.â€
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Sept. 16, 2026: Sheeran & Kraft Commit to Making Donations
Kraft released another statement saying that, before Macklemore announced his donation of $1 million, Sheeran had reached out to Kraft with the idea of making donations of their own.
â€œI have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people,â€ Kraft wrote. â€œI believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting. Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis. Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges.â€
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