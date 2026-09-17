Prediction: Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will look to preserve their flawless start to the Bundesliga season when they travel to Stuttgart on Saturday afternoon.

While BVB have collected maximum points from their opening three league fixtures, their hosts have endured a mixed start to the campaign and are already looking to climb away from the lower half of the table.

Verdict: Away win

Best odds: 19/10

Bookmaker: 22bet

Stuttgart

Results have not always reflected Stuttgart's performances during the opening weeks of the season.

Sebastian Hoeness's side suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim in their most recent Bundesliga outing, despite creating a number of excellent chances in front of goal. Wasteful finishing ultimately proved costly, continuing a frustrating trend in a campaign that has already featured several highs and lows.

Going forward, Stuttgart remain a dangerous team. They have scored three or more goals on three occasions across all competitions this season and continue to generate chances at an impressive rate. The bigger issue has been at the opposite end of the pitch.

Defensive vulnerability has hampered Die Roten throughout the opening month. Their only clean sheet came during a comfortable 4-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Hansa Rostock, while they have already conceded nine goals in five matches across all competitions.

The good news for Stuttgart is their home form. They have won both matches at the MHPArena this season by a combined score of 7-2 and are unbeaten in their last six games at the venue.

Team News

Injuries have certainly not helped. Hoeness has regularly been forced to reshuffle his lineup, particularly in attacking areas, and there remains a possibility that up to eight players could miss Saturday's encounter.

The hosts are expected to be without Dan-Axel Zagadou once again, meaning Finn Jeltsch, Jeff Chabot and Maximilian Mittelstadt are likely to form the back three.

Further forward, much of Stuttgart's attacking threat will continue to revolve around Deniz Undav, who should be joined by Bilal El Khannouss and Dzenan Pejcinovic in the final third.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund enter the weekend as one of only a handful of teams with a perfect Bundesliga record.

Niko Kovac's side made it three wins from three with a 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Paderborn, although the scoreline was perhaps kinder than the performance. Dortmund needed until the closing stages to finally put the contest beyond doubt after taking an early lead.

Nevertheless, results continue to stack up. Since losing the German Super Cup to Bayern Munich, BVB have won five consecutive matches in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and keeping three clean sheets along the way.

The visitors have looked particularly effective in attack, with a blend of experience and youth helping them maintain momentum through the opening weeks of the campaign.

However, their recent record against Stuttgart is less convincing. Dortmund have won only one of their last eight meetings with Die Roten, losing five times during that period. Their most recent victory in the fixture came in April, when they secured a 2-0 success.

Away form offers further encouragement. Dortmund have won both of their matches on the road this season and could make it four successive away victories in all competitions this weekend.

Team News

Teenage talent Konstantinos Karetsas is expected to return to the matchday squad after overcoming circulatory issues, although he is unlikely to start.

Defensively, Emre Can and Filippo Mane remain unavailable, meaning Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck and Joane Gadou are expected to continue in the back line.

In attack, Ethan Nwaneri and Fabio Silva are likely to retain their places as Dortmund chase another important three points.

Key Factors to Consider

Borussia Dortmund have won all three Bundesliga matches this season.

BVB have scored 16 goals in their last five games across all competitions.

Stuttgart have conceded nine goals in five matches this season.

The hosts have won both home fixtures at the MHPArena by an aggregate score of 7-2.

Dortmund have won only one of their last eight meetings with Stuttgart.

Injury problems continue to disrupt Hoeness's squad.

Conclusion

Stuttgart possess enough attacking quality to trouble Dortmund and should create chances, particularly with home support behind them. Their recent record in this fixture is also considerably stronger than many might expect.

However, Dortmund currently look the more complete team. Kovac's side are winning consistently, scoring freely and showing signs of the resilience that has sometimes been missing in recent title races.

While Stuttgart can be expected to get on the scoresheet, Dortmund's superior balance and attacking threat should ultimately help them maintain their perfect Bundesliga start.

Verdict: Away win

Best odds: 19/10

Bookmaker: 22bet