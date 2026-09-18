Prediction: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the first Madrid derby of the league season, with Real arriving two points clear at the top end of the table and Atletico looking to close the gap on home soil.

Verdict: Atletico Madrid Double Chance (Win or Draw)

Best Odds: 1.99

Bookmaker: 1xBet

Atletico Madrid

Atletico have steadied themselves after a rough patch.

They bounced back from back-to-back defeats to Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool with two straight league wins, a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad and a 4-0 demolition of Osasuna on September 16, with seven goals scored combined across those two games.

Robin Le Normand and Alex Baena were both on the scoresheet against Osasuna, alongside Jonathan David and Kang-In Lee, a genuine show of attacking depth heading into the derby.

Atletico Madrid Team News

Julian Alvarez is a doubt with a quadriceps overload picked up in training on September 14. He has already missed the last two matches, and Atletico's own football director said his availability â€œwill depend a lot onâ€ how the muscle responds in the final training sessions before kickoff.

Pablo Barrios is also out. Alexander Sorloth, sidelined for most of the season with a muscle injury, is back in training and edging closer to a return.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid arrive in strong form, four wins from their last five matches in all competitions and six wins from seven overall this season.

Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Elche settled by a stoppage-time goal from Carlos Espi. Their only defeat this season came against Real Betis, 1-0. Arda Guler leads La Liga in big chances created with eight, and Kylian Mbappe has been directly involved in nine league goals already.

Real Madrid Team News

Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, and Rodrygo remain out long-term. No other fitness concerns were reported in the sourced material.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Key Factors to Consider

Atletico have scored seven goals combined in their last two league matches.

Real Madrid needed a stoppage-time winner from Carlos Espi to beat Elche 3-2 in their last outing.

Julian Alvarez is a doubt for the derby with a quad issue and has already missed Atletico's last two matches.

Atletico won the reverse fixture 5-2 at home in September 2025, and both sides have scored in each of the last three meetings between these clubs.

Real Madrid have lost only once this season, 1-0 to Real Betis, and have won three of the last five meetings with Atletico.

Conclusion

Real Madrid arrive with the better recent record, but this is a Madrid derby at a stadium where Atletico have scored freely in their last two outings, and Real's own away form this season has already produced one defeat.

Betting on Atletico to avoid defeat offers real value against a Real Madrid side priced short for an outright win in a fixture this unpredictable. Atletico Madrid Double Chance is the pick.

Verdict: Atletico Madrid Double Chance (Win or Draw)

Best Odds: 1.99

Bookmaker: 1xBet