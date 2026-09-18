HBO Max Orders French Medical Drama Rush Boarded by ER Producer Neal Baer

HBO Max is expanding its French originals slate with two new shows, the medical drama â€œRushâ€ and police horror-thriller â€œBodycam,â€ both of which will start shooting this fall.

Unveiled Tuesday at the Festival de la Fiction in La Rochelle, the projects follow HBO's recent French originals, from Marie Monge and Vladimir de Fontenay's â€œPrivilÃ¨gesâ€ to SÃ©bastien Marnier's â€œPaoloâ€ and â€œThe Seduction,â€ a prequel to â€œDangerous Liaisonsâ€ starring Anamaria Vartolomei and Diane Kruger.

â€œRush,â€ an eight-part, 45-minute medical drama, is set within Paris' emergency medical service and follows three doctors as they respond to emergencies across the French capital. Neal Baer, the veteran producer and writer whose credits include â€œER,â€ is attached as an associate producer. The series was created and written by Nils-Antoine Sambuc, whose credits include â€œBelphÃ©gorâ€ and â€œEn ThÃ©rapie.

â€œBodycam,â€ meanwhile, is an eight-part, 30-minute thriller blending police drama and horror. The series begins during a police intervention in which two officers shoot an unarmed teenager and decide to conceal what happened from their superiors. But things don't go as planned when the wounded teenager disappears with one of their body cameras. Officers to launch a manhunt across the city but are quickly faced with a series of strange attacks. â€œBodycamâ€ was created by TimothÃ©e Hochet, whose credits include the hit show â€œCalls,â€ and Benjamin Adam (â€œPrivilÃ¨gesâ€), in collaboration with Mehdi Ouahab.

ClÃ©mentine Bobin, director of original fiction for HBO Max France, said both projects reflect an editorial strategy built around genre storytelling with a strong point of view.

â€œSince its beginnings, HBO has been built around a simple conviction: the most memorable stories are those that take risks, that seize on narratives and genres to offer a singular perspective on society,â€ Bobin said. â€œAfter â€˜PrivilÃ¨ges' and then â€˜Paolo' this year, we have continued writing that story in France. â€˜Rush' and â€˜Bodycam' are fully part of that approach and that heritage,â€ she continued.

Bobin described the shows as â€œtwo ambitious series driven by strong visionsâ€ that use genre conventions â€œto tell something deeply human and contemporary.â€

Earlier this week, HBO Max reached an agreement with French guilds to dedicate part of its mandatory investment in French and European content for documentaries and animation, embracing new French sub-quota rules that Netflix, Amazon and Disney are challenging in court.