Sevilla 1-3 Barcelona: Raphinha nets second successive hat-trick as LaLiga champions continue winning start



La Liga,

Round 7 La Liga,

Sevilla

SEV

Barcelona

BAR Venue

Estadio RamÃ³n SÃ¡nchez-PizjuÃ¡n Referee

Juan Martinez Munuera Youssouf Fofana 19â€² Raphael Dias Belloli 22â€²

Raphael Dias Belloli 52â€²

Raphael Dias Belloli 69â€²

Raphinha scored his second hat-trick in four days as Barcelona came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1 and continue their impressive start to the season.

Youssouf Fofana gave Sevilla the lead at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium before Barca's Brazilina playmaker hit three without reply to make it seven wins from seven in LaLiga for Hansi Flick's side.

The result leaves the Catalan club six points ahead of rivals Real Madrid, who take on Atletico in the city derby.





Sevilla





Barcelona







A frantic opening

Barcelona, brimming with confidence following their 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander in midweek, went close to opening the scoring early, with Lamine Yamal's curling effort drawing a fine stop at full-stretch from Odysseas Vlachodimos in the hosts' goal.

Sevilla, coming into the game off the back of their best start to a league campaign since 2017, were likewise buoyed by their showing this term.

And they were the one's the break the deadlock inside 20 minutes courtesy of Fofana after an incisive move saw Felix Correia's cross to the near post pick out the head of the Frenchman.

The lead, however, would last barely two minutes after Raphinha continued his promising start to the season by netting his 10th top-flight goal so far this term.

The flurry of goals sparked the game to life, with Eric Garcia shooting over for Barca and Correia going close for Sevilla.

But there no further goals in what was an exciting half of football.

Raphinha completes hat-trick

After the break, Yamal was again inches from getting his name on the scoresheet, curling a left-footed effort that flew the wrong side of the post.

The Barca star was again at the centre of the action when the visitors took the lead minutes later. After jinking his way to create a bit of space in the area, Yamal dinked a lovely chipped cross that was gratefully met by Raphinha, who headed past a helpless Vlachodimos.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, the Brazilian completed a second hat-trick in four days when he was played clear by Yamal before chipping the ball over the keeper.

With the points looking all but wrapped up, Anthony Gordon had two chances in quick succession to open his Barcelona account, but in the end it mattered little.

The champions saw out the game to maintain their perfect start to the league season.

The La Liga Table

# Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 5 1

Barcelona 6 6 0 0 28 6 22 18 W

W

W

W

W 2

Real Madrid 6 5 0 1 17 6 11 15 W

W

L

W

W 3

Real Betis 6 5 0 1 8 6 2 15 W

W

W

L

W 4

Atletico Madrid 6 4 1 1 14 6 8 13 W

W

L

W

D 5

Sevilla 6 4 1 1 9 6 3 13 L

W

W

D

L 6

Alaves 7 3 2 2 11 6 5 11 D

L

L

W

W 7

Deportivo La Coruna 6 2 3 1 9 7 2 9 L

D

W

W

D 8

Athletic Club 6 2 2 2 7 6 1 8 D

D

W

W

L 9

Rayo Vallecano 7 2 2 3 11 16 -5 8 D

W

L

W

L 10

Osasuna 7 2 2 3 6 13 -7 8 D

L

L

L

W 11

Espanyol 7 2 1 4 10 10 0 7 L

L

W

D

L 12

Racing Santander 6 2 1 3 11 16 -5 7 L

L

W

L

W 13

Real Sociedad 6 2 1 3 6 11 -5 7 L

W

D

W

L 14

Villarreal 6 1 2 3 10 11 -1 5 W

L

L

L

D 15

Levante 5 1 2 2 7 9 -2 5 L

D

W

D

L 16

Getafe 6 1 2 3 3 7 -4 5 L

D

D

L

W 17

Elche 7 1 2 4 11 17 -6 5 W

L

D

L

L 18

Celta Vigo 6 0 4 2 3 6 -3 4 W

D

D

D

L 19

Valencia 6 1 1 4 2 10 -8 4 W

L

L

L

L 20

Malaga 6 0 3 3 3 11 -8 3 L

D

D

L

D Position 1, 2, 3, 4 : Champions League league stage

Position 5 : Europa League league stage

Position 6 : ECL Playoffs

Position 18, 19, 20 : Relegation