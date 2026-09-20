Man City 5-3 Sunderland: How the players rated

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Could do little about any of Sunderland’s goals but all over the place when coming out for high balls into the box. 5

Matheus Nunes: Was napping when a ball came over the top, allowing Angulo to sneak in behind and lay a pass off for Brobbey to finish. 5

Ruben Dias: Not the captain’s best game. Caught flat-footed for Brobbey’s opening goal and beaten to the ball in the middle of the park on another occasion. Did make a remarkable goalline clearance to prevent an own goal. 5

Marc Guehi: Will have an assist alongside his name but an otherwise uncomfortable afternoon for the England international. 5

Josko Gvardiol: Failed to close down Enzo le Fee for Sunderland’s second goal but provided the cross for Erling Haaland’s goal. 6

Elliot Anderson: The former Newcastle man was jeered throughout by the travelling Sunderland fans, but made more passes than any other player on the pitch. 6

Enzo Fernandez: Curled in a delightful free-kick for his first City goal and the crafty Argentine saw plenty of the ball in the pockets outside the box. Becoming a fans’ favourite with the “Enzo, Enzo” chant. 7

Iliman Ndiaye: Started in place of the suspended Phil Foden and was lively throughout. Unlucky not to get an assist after laying a ball on to Erling Haaland with the goal gaping. 6

Antoine Semenyo: Back in form. Twice thumped home for his first goals of the season and kept the ball alive to poke through a pass for Rayan Cherki’s goal. 9

Rayan Cherki: Near his best in this game with some delightful touches. Quick feet and trickery helped create City’s opener, and stayed cool to stroke home City’s second goal in the first half. 8

Erling Haaland: Sunderland had been the only Premier League team the Norwegian had not scored against. Looked like staying that way when he missed an easy opportunity in the first half but he ended that run with a finish late on. 6

Subs:

Jeremy Doku (on 74, Ndiaye): Returned from a calf injury for his first league minutes this season. 6

Nico O’Reilly (on 85, Cherki): Should have scored second after coming on. 6

Subs not used: Rulli, Kovacic, Ait-Nouri, Bouaddi, Allan, Khusanov, Lewis