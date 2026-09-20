John Farnhams Family Reveals Health Decline Ahead of Tribute Show

John Farnham will not be present at the sold-out concert built to honor his half-century career, his family confirmed the day before the Melbourne event, citing a decline in his health that has kept the details largely private until now.

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In a statement shared to social media by wife Jill and sons Robert and James, the family explained the decision to go public.

â€œMany people have been asking whether John will be involved in the concert or attending Sunday night to watch it all happen. Unfortunately, he will not be able to attend, and as a family, we feel it is important to provide an update on John's health to help explain why,â€ they wrote. â€œJohn's health has deteriorated in recent months. He now requires continuous oxygen support and uses a wheelchair for mobility. It has also become necessary for John to receive 24-hour nursing care at home.â€

The family added that they'd â€œkept these matters private while our family has adjusted to John's changing needs,â€ but felt it was time for fans to understand his circumstances.

The decision to keep him home was framed as protective rather than reluctant. â€œAs a family, we have decided that it's best for John to remain at home, where he can be safe and comfortable,â€ the statement continued, noting that Farnham was nonetheless â€œdeeply movedâ€ by the effort put into the show and had wanted, in another world, to thank everyone involved in person: â€œHe would undoubtedly have been a little overwhelmed by all the fuss, but he would also have wanted to thank everyone involved.â€

The concert, The Songs of John Farnham: A Living Legend, sold out quickly ahead of Sunday's (Sept. 20) show at Rod Laver Arena and features 120 performers Farnham personally selected, including Jimmy Barnes, Tina Arena, Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy and Kate Ceberano, with Celine Dion and Hugh Jackman appearing via satellite.

Proceeds benefit Head and Neck Cancer Australia, the organization that supported Farnham through treatment following his 2022 oral cancer diagnosis, which required a 12-hour surgery involving 26 surgeons.

He was declared cancer-free in 2023 but has made only rare public appearances since, and previously confirmed that singing again is â€œjust not possible.â€