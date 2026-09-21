😈 Eagles poking fun at Titans tops NFL Week 2 trolls

With half of the league looking to remain undefeated heading into Week 2, a win could lead to an even sweeter troll. Case in point? The Philadelphia Eagles.

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The Eagles used a late two-minute drive to steal a 24-20 win against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Tennessee took a 20-17 lead with 1:56 left and needed one stop for its first win of the season. But Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts led his team down the field with a nine-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Darius Cooper with nine seconds left. It marked the Eagles’ latest winning passing touchdown since 2012, according to ESPN Research.

Nashville is home to the famous Broadway Street, but Philadelphia has its own notable street too: “Broad Street.” Therefore, the Eagles posted a graphic of an Eagle on a “Broadway” street sign but covered “way” with a sticky note that read: “Street,” putting a spin on Nashville’s area.

Tennessee Takeover pic.twitter.com/oxLQVL9lLW â€” Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2026

Here are more of the top trolls from NFL Week 2.

Carolina defeated its NFC South foe on the road Sunday in convincing fashion.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to tight end Darren Waller. Carolina forced five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumbles — as Atlanta had only 286 total yards of offense.

Carolina’s blowout win came with an equally dominant social media performance. It first shared a victory post with the score and caption: “Feelin’ Peachy,” a reference to Georgia being known as the Peach State. The Panthers then posted a graphic of a Panther eating a bird’s egg with the caption: “We cooked.”

Feelin’ peachy @Ticketmaster | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/lW3rarSo4r â€” Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 20, 2026

We cooked pic.twitter.com/EhrLDoyGFT â€” Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 20, 2026

The Saints faced a 17-9 deficit heading into the fourth quarter but responded with consecutive touchdowns — the final one coming with 1:28 left. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception on the ensuing drive, and New Orleans secured the victory.

The NFC South team directed its troll toward an unlikely source: a Baltimore fan who had choice words for Saints fans on X. They wrote that Saints fans were “talking crazier than Colts fans,” the Ravens’ Week 1 opponent, and they’d similarly learn the “hard way” like Indianapolis’ followers. Baltimore defeated Indianapolis last Sunday.

New Orleans remembered the slight, quoting the post with a video of wide receiver Chris Olave celebrating his fourth-quarter touchdown with the caption: “Love those crazy Saints fans.”

Love those crazy Saints fans ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/j1pUirHaVf pic.twitter.com/4aNu6V14Et â€” New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2026

Another divisional game brought another troll, this time from the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota kept Chicago in check after the Bears put up 59 points in a Week 1 victory. The Vikings forced two turnovers, including one as Chicago running back D’Andre Swift fumbled while diving for a touchdown. The Bears reached the red zone again but had a field goal attempt blocked with 6:23 left. Minnesota got one more stop to claim the win.

The Vikings kept it simple after the victory. They shared a “W” graphic with the caption: “WINdy City DUB,” emphasizing the “win.”

WINdy City DUBâ€¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/j8vBDpu2Mg â€” Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 20, 2026

San Francisco is off to a dominant start to the season with consecutive double-digit wins — this time against Miami.

The 49ers erupted in the third quarter with three touchdowns, two of which were delivered by quarterback Brock Purdy. Running back Christian McCaffrey added the final one after he had a score in the first quarter. Purdy threw for 287 yards and and completed 91% of his pass attempts with 30 rushing yards and a score. He’s the first player with 250 passing yards on 90% completion and 30 rushing yards in a game in NFL history.

Consistently petty, San Francisco had trolls lined up postgame for Miami. The 49ers referenced the Dolphins’ namesake, referred to making “a splash” and posted an image of a dolphin pool float.

Gimme some fin ðŸ¤@LEVIS | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/oBkWqo9q4o â€” San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 20, 2026

Made a splashâ€¼ï¸@LEVIS | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/yuaHsJHvBW â€” San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 20, 2026

Just go with the float ðŸŒŠ pic.twitter.com/ef5DCBaaPK â€” San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 20, 2026

The Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2021 after a big win against the Chargers.

Las Vegas pulled ahead in the fourth quarter behind consecutive turnovers by Los Angeles — a fumble by running back Omarion Hampton then an interception thrown by Justin Herbert. Hampton’s fumble resulted in a Raiders touchdown to put them up 10 with 2:59 remaining. Las Vegas quarterback Kirk Cousins had 259 yards passing and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Tre Tucker led the team with five receptions for 119 yards and a score.

A massive victory came with a straight forward troll as — not far from Hollywood — the Raiders captioned their win post: “Roll credits.” As Cousins walked off the field, he took a video thanking the fans who showed up at Sofi Stadium and said it “felt like a home game,” which Las Vegas wrote in its caption.

Roll credits ðŸŽ¬ #LVvsLAC pic.twitter.com/OfjsECWChz â€” Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 20, 2026

Felt like a home game. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/dJrKQlU7pk â€” Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 20, 2026

It has been almost 10 months since Seattle lost a regular-season or postseason game, and Arizona is the latest to be on the other end of a victory.

The Seahawks outscored the Cardinals 24-0 in the second half behind a stellar performance from Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The wide receiver had nine catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns. He has scored Seattle’s first four touchdowns of the season, becoming only the second player in NFL history to record each of his team’s first four-plus touchdowns of the season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

And like the Seahawks have done during their win streak dating to last season, they made sure to troll their opponent. They first shared a comic of their mascot posing in front of a buried Big Red, the Cardinals’ mascot. Seattle then posted an image of a burnt tortilla with a “W” grilled on it and the caption: “That’s a wrap.”

And counting…ðŸœï¸ pic.twitter.com/RwE6Sj4dVd â€” Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 20, 2026

That’s a Wrap. pic.twitter.com/dvQ0rivPf4 â€” Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 20, 2026

The Browns are in the win column following a late defensive stand against the Buccaneers.

Lightning delayed the game by 2 hours, 12 minutes, resuming while Tampa Bay held possession at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers had a chance to take the lead on fourth-and-11 with 22 seconds left. But quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception and Cleveland came up with a clutch victory.

The Browns poked fun at the Buccaneers’ classic “Bucco Bruce” logo postgame, sharing a meme that pointed at Bruce and asked: “What does he even do?”