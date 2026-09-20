Hailey Bieber Debuts Her Darkest Hair Color in Over a Decade

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Celebrate 8th Anniversary With Down to Earth Date Night

Hailey BieberÂ is on the rhode to a new look.Â

After all, the Rhode Beauty founder ditched her signature light brown locks for her darkest hair color in more than ten years. And the transformation came right in time for fall.

Bieber's trusted hairstylistÂ Irinel de LeÃ³nÂ showed off the model's autumnal makeover in a September 19Â InstagramÂ post, where Bieber debuted her new deep chocolate-colored â€˜do as she gave the camera a glossy pout.

Though de LeÃ³n noted she was behind the 29-year-old's â€œfresh cut & style,â€ it was celebrity coloristÂ Matt RezÂ who took Bieber's locks from a highlighted brunette to a vampy brown.

But it wouldn't be the first time that Bieberâ€”mom toÂ Jack, 2, with husbandÂ Justin Bieberâ€”has undergone a hair transformation.Â

After all, she shocked fans with anÂ icy blonde bobÂ in March, seemingly tucking her caramel locks under a wig.Â

And while she's made subtle color changes to her hair over the years, the last time her tresses went super dark was in 2015, when she stepped out at the Met Gala in a blue mini dress to emphasize the beauty look.Â