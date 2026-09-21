Spain extend De la Fuentes contract through to Euro 2032

Luis de la Fuente will stay on as Spain’s head coach through to 2032, after the Spanish Football Federation extended his contract.

De la Fuente took over in December 2022 following Luis Enrique’s resignation in the wake of Spain’s disappointing showing at the World Cup in Qatar, and he has enjoyed huge success in his first four years.

The 65-year-old, who spent nine years with Spain’s youth teams before taking over the senior team, led them to the 2022-23 Nations League title, as well as triumphs at Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

La Roja beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time in the World Cup final in July to secure their second title.

De la Fuente’s current deal was due to run until the end of Euro 2028, but he will now remain in his post for an additional four years, which includes a World Cup title defence as co-hosts in 2030.

“We are seeking a project of stability and confidence,” RFEF president Rafael Louzan said.

“This proposal is based on confidence in Luis de la Fuente and the sporting project he leads, for a multi-year cycle of competitions and major tournaments.

“We are talking about the most decorated coach in the history of the national team, and after fourteen years with us, Luis de la Fuente deserves a long future at the RFEF.”

La Junta Directiva de la @RFEF aprueba la renovaciÃ³n de Luis de la Fuente hasta 2032. https://t.co/8rHIwxji7n pic.twitter.com/1CBWzqMxZc â€” RFEF (@rfef) September 21, 2026

Spain are unbeaten in their last 38 matches in all competitions, the longest-ever run by any European or South American team in history.

At this summer’s World Cup, they lifted the trophy having conceded just one goal in their eight games, the fewest goals conceded by any team in a World Cup-winning campaign.

In total, De la Fuente has taken charge of 49 matches across all competitions, winning 37 of those (D10 L2). His team have scored 126 goals during that time and conceded just 35.

He will now look to reach another Nations League final â€“ having also done so in 2024-25 before losing to Portugal on penalties.

Spain begin their new campaign away to England on September 26, with a double header against Croatia to come on either side of hosting Czechia.