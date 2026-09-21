Gibbs-White to be called up to England squad as injured Palmer withdraws

Morgan Gibbs-White is set to be called up to the England squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures as a replacement for the injured Cole Palmer.

Both Palmer and Gibbs-White missed out on the England squad for this summer's World Cup, which saw the Three Lions finish third after a dramatic semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Chelsea forward Palmer was picked by Thomas Tuchel as England start their Nations League campaign with four games over the course of an elongated international break. Tuchel said Palmer, who has four goals and two assists for the Blues so far this season, needed to â€œjustify the nominationâ€.

But it seems a minor injury will prevent him from doing so, with Nottingham Forest star Gibbs-White set to take his place, according to multiple reports.

Gibbs-White, who has one goal and two assists for Forest this term, last played for England in a friendly against Wales last October.

The 26-year-old has never started for England, with his six caps all coming as a substitute.

It is also anticipated that Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo will drop out of the squad, with both players being assessed after coming off in the closing stages of the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday.

England face world champions Spain in their Nations League opener at Wembley on Saturday.

This international window will also see Tuchel's men face Czechia twice, either side of a trip to Rijeka to take on familiar foes Croatia.