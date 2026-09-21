Tip of the Day: Bank on Rams and Adams to see off Giants

With few football matches of interest due to the upcoming international break, we turn our attention to the NFL and Monday Night Football for our tip of the day.

Week Two's MNF offering sees the New York Giants visit the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams reached the NFL Championship game last season after putting up a 12-5 record in the regular season. Their 2026 campaign did not get off to the best of starts, though, when they went down 27-7 to the San Francisco 49ers after making the long trip Down Under to Melbourne.

They will be determined to bounce back against a Giants team that opened with a 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week One. New York are expected to be better under new coach John Harbaugh but they have plenty of ground to make up following a largely dismal 4-13 season last year.

We think the Rams at -6.5 on the spread looks enticing.

It makes sense to double that up with an anytime touchdown for Rans wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams was held in check by the 49ers defense but he could be the main target for quarterback Matthew Stafford with Puka Nacua struggling with a hip problem.

Our double for the day (Odds are from bet365 and correct as of 10am on September 21):

LA Rams to win -6.5 @ 20/23

Davante Adams anytime touchdown scorer @ 10/11

Responsible Gambling

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GamCare:Â https://www.gamcare.org.uk

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