World Cup defeat to Argentina most painful moment of England career, says Kane

Harry Kane described England’s semi-final defeat to Argentina at this summer’s World Cup as theÂ most painful moment of his career with the Three Lions.Â

England were on the cusp of reaching the World Cup final for the first time since 1966 whenÂ Anthony Gordon turned inÂ Morgan Rogers’s cross in the 55th minute.Â

However, two late goals fromÂ Enzo Fernandez andÂ Lautaro Martinez completed the turnaround, with Lionel Messi bagging both assists atÂ Mercedes-Benz Stadium.Â

Argentina were trailing until the 85th minute against England, the latest a team has been behind but gone on to win in normal time in a World Cup semi-final, making the defeat all the more difficult for Kane.Â

Thomas Tuchel came under fire for his tactical approach to the match, electing to replace both Gordon andÂ Declan Rice for more defensive options to try and see the win out.

England have now been eliminated in each of their last three matches at this stage of a World Cup (1990, 2018, 2026), while Kane has also been involved in the Three Lions’ defeats in the European Championship finals against both Italy and Spain.Â

However, England’s latest setback hurt him the most, with Kane saying:Â “I’m so passionate about England, especially because I have been on this journey now.Â

“I have been to the finals, to semi-finals and been so close. Each one hurts in a different way. This one hurt, for sure. More than any other one.

“I would probably say even more than when I missed a penalty in Qatar [in the quarter-final against France] just in the way that it happened.

“It just felt like it wasn’t us as a team. It wasn’t the team that we wanted to be and said we’d be.

“I sometimes think when you maybe go against your beliefs, and you lose, it feels 10 times worse than just losing in a way where, if we lose doing it our way, you accept it, take it on the chin and move on.

“It’s tough and it will still be tough. You have to move on.”

We are completely heartbroken that our dream ends here, but so proud of this group, our staff and you â€“ our amazing fans. Your support in North America and back home has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/06KEKKUaLh â€” England (@England) July 15, 2026

The result overshadowed a landmark occasion for Kane,Â who made his 121st appearance in all competitions for England, the outright most of any outfield player for the nation.Â Â

England were, however, able to end the tournament on a high, claiming third place after beating France 6-4 in an enthralling clash atÂ Hard Rock Stadium three days later.Â

Tuchel’s side are preparing for their first match since that victory this Saturday, with World Cup champions Spain their opponents in the Nations League atÂ Wembley Stadium.Â

England have won just two of their last 13 games against the reigning World Cup holders, losing nine times (D2). Those wins came at home to Spain in November 2011 (1-0) and away to Germany in March 2016 (3-2).

And Kane said whileÂ the pain from such disappointments “stays with you”, England must use it as fuel as they aim to reach the next level on the international stage.Â

“It’s something that we haven’t quite been able to do in the latter stages of tournaments against the bigger nations and the better nations,” Kane added.

“And it may be a mixture of things. It may be personalities, it may be mentality, it may be just the direction and how we want to play in those games.

“I think it’s conversations that we need to have as a group and team. Not just sit down but as we gradually go through these next games, through this next period of the Nations League, which we want to try and win.

“We want to try and take that next step because I think that’ll be an important step for us as a team.

“I know there’s a perception that the Nations League may not be as important, but when you haven’t won for so long, I think just the feeling of winning a trophy with England could then catapult us to headÂ into the Euros in a couple of years.”