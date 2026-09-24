Cristiano Ronaldo: When Craig Bellamy watched on as Portugal great caused airport lockdown – Craig Bellamy

For all of the spotlight on Ronaldo and his team-mates, Bellamy knows his full focus – along with that of his players and staff – must be on how Wales can leave the City of Light with a positive result.

The head coach’s already tough task has been made harder by the fact he will be without players including Harry Wilson, Joe Rodon, Karl Darlow, Nathan Broadhead, Dylan Lawlor, Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies in Lisbon.

But Bellamy has urged his players to show the right kind of fight as they bid to upset the odds and remain in the top tier of the Nations League over the coming months.

“We have to be excited, but not too excited,” he added.

“We have worked hard to get into League A, so what can we do to stay in it? If we do then it will help us massively and that’s the motivation.

“You want to be in these moments. I’m telling you, when your playing days finish, you won’t remember Bury away and all that. These moments you will remember and will live with you.

“But you also want to remember how you performed. You don’t want this to get too much.

“I want my players to go out and give everything. They should love every second of it. That’s the drive for this.”