Dolly Parton Carefully Planned Her Estate to Avoid Family Mess. A Legal Fight Is Brewing Anyway

In a 2020 Billboard cover story, Dolly Parton said she'd been hard at work organizing her affairs. â€œI would not want to leave that mess to somebody else,â€ said the queen of country at the time. â€œA word to all the other artists out there: If you haven't made those provisions, do that. You don't want to leave that mess to your family for people to have to fight over.â€

Parton died from cancer at age 80 this past August. Despite her meticulous planning and stated desires to avoid family infighting, litigation with one of her family members is already afoot less than a month later.

Related

As dictated by Parton's estate plan, the singer's business interests have passed into a new company run by her longtime manager, Danny Nozell. Fittingly named She's Alive LLC â€” seemingly a nod to Parton's 1989 hit â€œHe's Aliveâ€ â€” this entity is tasked with managing her lucrative music catalog, Dollywood amusement park and various brand partnerships. Â

On Tuesday (Sept. 22), She's Alive sued Parton's nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver. The lawsuit claims Seaver, who has a background in military contracting and arms dealing, has been trying to extort money from the estate since Parton's death by sending violent threats like â€œI'm a killerâ€ and â€œall I do is warfare.â€ Seaver denies threatening anyone and told the New York Times that his words have been taken â€œout of context.â€

Parton's estate is seeking a restraining order that would prohibit Seaver from interfering with its business operations and require him to stay at least 1,000 feet away from all personnel. The lawsuit does not seek to cut Seaver out of his inheritance, and the court papers make clear that he's still a beneficiary of the Parton trust.

It's all too common in the music industry for family feuds to break out after a major artist dies. Stars like Prince, Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin died without formal estate plans, leading to years of probate litigation between heirs. But legal battles can happen even if a musician dies with their affairs in order; Jimmy Buffett's widow, for example, is currently locked in a court dispute with the business manager that was named co-trustee of the singer's estate. Tony Bennett's children are also now fighting amongst themselves over control of the family trust.

Related

Scott Rahn, an attorney specializing in estate disputes at the firm RMO, is not surprised to see that even Parton's carefully organized posthumous affairs have ended up in court. â€œIt only takes one to upset the apple cart,â€ Rahn tells Billboard. â€œYou can plan the inheritance as carefully as Dolly did, but you cannot guarantee everyone's acceptance of that plan.â€

It appears that although Seaver is entitled to an inheritance from Parton's will, he's not happy with the amount and is attempting to get more money. According to the estate's lawsuit, this has led him to make some disturbing threats: â€œAll I do is warfare,â€ reads one of Seaver's text messages submitted to the court. â€œEveryone needs to be worried about what I might do.â€ Rahn says that while the alleged threat of violence in these comments is not to be excused, it's typical for long-simmering emotions to manifest in ugly ways when a family matriarch like Parton dies.

â€œFamilies lose their referee along with their loved one,â€ explains Rahn. â€œOnce the person whose authority everyone accepted is gone, then that transition can expose issues that have always percolated under the surface but were managed during that person's lifetime.â€

George Taylor, a partner in Brinkley Morgan's estate and trust litigation practice, similarly tells Billboard that heirs often try to squeeze more money out of an estate even if the deceased person has gone â€œout of their way to have all their ducks in a row.â€ Here, it seems that Seaver is attempting that not only with the alleged violent rhetoric, but also by threatening to harm Parton's businesses unless he's paid more money; he's sent texts vowing to â€œgo to Billboard magazine with my sâ€“tâ€ and â€œset up a podcast ruining Dolly's brand partnerships.â€

According to Taylor, the Parton estate's quick legal action against Seaver seems designed to â€œprevent this from devaluing the estate's assetsâ€ via negative publicity. â€œIf he is saying bad things about Dolly Parton or the business, that could have an impact on the value,â€ says Taylor. â€œThe speed at which they moved tells us that they thought something was wrong, something that could seriously damage the estate.â€

As Rahn sees it, the fact that the estate mobilized so quickly with a lawsuit against Seaver is actually a sign that Parton's plans are working as intended. The sophisticated professionals chosen by Parton â€” her manager Nozell and the elite entertainment law firm Loeb & Loeb â€” are moving efficiently with a â€œvery narrowly tailored request for limited relief that simply protects their ability to manage their estate and protect the people who are doing that,â€ says Rahn.

â€œYou cannot plan for every possible eventuality,â€ Rahn tells Billboard. â€œYour documents would fill libraries talking about every single thing. At the end of the day, what you need to do, which is I think what Dolly did, is pick a capable team for managing your affairs. And that's what's happening here.â€