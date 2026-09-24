Harry Kane: England captain reiterates aims to become NFL kicker post-football career and weighs up MLS move

Harry Kane says he is serious about the potential of becoming a kicker in the NFL when his football playing career is over.

Kane's football career is showing no signs of slowing down, with the England and Bayern Munich star the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or after scoring an astonishing 73 goals in 2026.

But the 33-year-old has admitted he will eventually look to switch sports when his football career does end, with the striker once again admitting becoming an NFL kicker is a serious aim.

â€œThat is something I will try and look at a bit more seriously,â€ Kane said. â€œIt all depends on what happens in my career over the next five or six years, the motivation and what I want to do.

â€œThe NFL is a lot more realistic than the golf one, let's put it that way.â€

Kane could take inspiration from Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey, widely regarded as one of the NFL's top kickers after previously playing football and being drafted by MLS side Toronto FC.

Former Tottenham striker Clive Allen also made the switch to American football, turning out for the London Monarchs in NFL Europe. Now, Kane â€“ an even more prolific scorer for Spurs â€“ believes his own set-piece prowess could help him follow in their footsteps and split the uprights.

â€œI take penalties and it is a very similar pressure, technique,â€ the striker added. â€œIf I did that, in terms of training, I would be closer to that more than any other sport.

â€œBut as I know with all elite sports, when you watch it on TV people make it look easy you think it is possible but that is not always the case.

â€œIf I was to do it, it is something I would take seriously. I would take maybe six months to a year of trying to practice before.â€

Another magic milestone for Harry Kane! â­ The England captain becomes the quickest player to score 100 goals in Bundesliga history! ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ðŸ’¯ pic.twitter.com/tKOWYfE6Cl â€” Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 18, 2026

Kane: MLS move a possibility

Kane has even said he is open to eventually moving to MLS to see out his football career to ease the potential move to MLS.

â€œMaybe if I am in the MLS in the future or somewhere like that it might be a thing where you could connect the two maybe with the seasons,â€ he said.

â€œBut, again, it is in the back of my mind because right now I am feeling that I want to play as long as I can here.

â€œI think sometimes it is easy, you to get to my age, 33, you start thinking about retirement or the future, but I am trying to extract everything I can from the last two, five or 10 years, I will keep going.â€

Harry Kane Ballon d'Or favourite

Kane also spoke about the possibility of winning the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first Englishman to do it since Michael Owen in 2001, making no secret of his desire to be recognised with the accolade.

â€œFrom my point of view, it would be unbelievable to win it,â€ Kane said. â€œI'd be extremely proud to win it.

â€œI think I'm definitely in the running to win it, without a doubt, so time will tell, the voters will vote for who they want.

â€œIt makes me more proud when other people talk about me, when other team-mates or ex-players or whoever it is, people who compliment me on what I achieved.

â€œI think that makes me more proud than me trying to talk about it myself.â€