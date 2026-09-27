Colts officially place WR Pierce on IR with heel issue

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts officially placed receiver Alec Pierce on injured reserve Saturday, starting the clock on a potential return as he attempts to rehab and rejoin the lineup.

Pierce sustained a reinjury of a heel issue during Sunday’s overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the game late in the first quarter, unable to put weight on his left leg.

Pierce had surgery in March, his rehab keeping him sidelined through the preseason. He returned on a limited basis in Week 1 and lasted just a few plays into the Colts’ Week 2 game.

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Now, after consultation with multiple physicians, Pierce and the Colts will work to rehab the foot with a goal of returning this season. Surgery, so far, has not been discussed by any of those physicians, a team source told ESPN.

Pierce must now miss a minimum of four games after being placed on IR. The earliest he could return to the lineup would be the Colts’ Oct. 25 game at the Minnesota Vikings.

The loss of Pierce — who is one of the league’s premier deep threats and has led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the past two seasons — could have a significant impact on the Colts. With Pierce playing just 41% of the team’s snaps in the first two weeks, quarterback Daniel Jones saw a noticeable drop-off in his yards per attempt; he is averaging 6.1 after a career-best 8.1 last season.

The effort to replace Pierce continued Saturday. The Colts signed veteran and longtime Giants receiver Darius Slayton earlier this week. Then, Saturday, they signed receiver Anthony Gould from the practice squad. The Colts also elevated Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.