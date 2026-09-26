UEFA Nations League: Modric gets Croatia off to winning start under Bilic

Luka Modric scored a stunning goal as Croatia started their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 2-1 win over Czechia in the first game of Slaven Bilic's second spell in charge.

The 41-year-old gave Croatia the lead with his 30th international goal two minutes into the second half in Prague, producing an unerring finish from just inside the box after Czechia had sloppily conceded possession.

Adam Karabec quickly restored parity as he pounced on Croatia's failure to properly clear their lines.

But the visitors went ahead again 13 minutes from the end of normal time, Mario Pasalic's header too strong for Lukas Hornicek after he as picked out by Ivan Perisic.

Czechia appeared to have found another leveller through Matej Radosta, only for that to be ruled out following a VAR check for offside as Croatia claimed all three points.

Croatia next face Spain, who claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over England at Wembley.

In League B, Switzerland took early command of Group 1 with a 3-0 away win over North Macedonia.

Having seen Slovenia and Scotland draw 0-0 in the group's other match, Switzerland eased to victory thanks in part to a double from Zeki Amdouni.

Finland score magnificent seven

In League C, Finland claimed an emphatic 7-0 away win over 10-man minnows San Marino in their Group 1 clash.

Joel Pohjanpalo was the star for Finland, scoring a hat-trick as he opened the scoring in the fifth minute and then rounded off the rout with a late brace.

Luxembourg are the surprise early leaders of Group 4 in League C after coming from behind to beat Bulgaria in Plovdiv.

Asen Chandarov gave Bulgaria a 17th-minute lead, but goals from Leandro Barreiro and Vincent Thill gave Luxembourg the victory.

They are two points clear at the top of their group after Iceland and Estonia drew 1-1.

Other League C results

Faroe Islands 1-1 Kazakhstan

Albania 2-0 Belarus

Slovakia 2-0 Moldova