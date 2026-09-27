Xavi confident Zirkzee can help Netherlands enormously

Xavi believes Joshua Zirkzee suits the Netherlands’Â new style after calling him up to the squad as an injury replacement.

Brian Brobbey left the Netherlands camp after their 1-1 draw with Germany in their Nations League opener, with Zirkzee receiving his first call-up in just under two years.

Zirkzee has six Netherlands caps to his name, with his last call-up to the squad coming in November 2024.

The decision was questioned, with Zirkzee only making four substitute appearances for Manchester United this season without scoring.

Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst are the other more commonly picked options in that position, but Xavi is confident Zirkzee will slot into his team.

“He can be very important for us. I think he’s a good player. He can help us enormously,” Xavi said.

“Our striker must understand our system and our ideas. He can help us more than the others at the moment. We focus on the players we select.”

Welcome back, Joshua! pic.twitter.com/uc0ngrbVsr â€” OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 25, 2026

The Netherlands needed a 92nd-minute equaliser from Cody Gakpo to snatch a point against Germany, but Xavi will feel it is the least they deserved after a dominant second-half performance.

The Oranje finished thatÂ game with 3.2 expected goals (xG) from 22 shots, 10 of which were on target, as Germany were indebted to Marc ter Stegen’s nine saves.

Xavi’s side are now on a four-match winless streak in the Nations League, something the Spaniard will be looking to put right away to Serbia on Sunday.

“We have to win. It is an important match for the placement,” Xavi said.

“[On Sunday], we will determine the line-up. I am happy with all the players who are available at the moment.

“Serbia play very differently. It will be a tough match against a physical team. They play a lot of long balls. We have to be prepared for that.

“The goal is to win and take the three points.”

Serbia lost their Nations League opener 2-1 to Greece and sit bottom of Group A2, just behind the Netherlands.